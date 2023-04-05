NFT-based OpenSea unveils its marketplace aggregator for users 

OpenSea, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, has introduced OpenSea pro, its new NFT marketplace aggregator intended for helping professional users. Reportedly, OpenSea’s takeover of NFT aggregator Gem in April, 2022, led to OpenSea Pro’s development, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, OpenSea Pro aims to provide features such as optionality, selection, and control. It’s believed that the platform intends to offer upgraded facilities to enable collectors get deals and insights on 170 marketplaces and access automation-based tools.

Based on information by Cointelegraph, OpenSea has unveiled an “advanced orders” feature, with purpose to “sweep across the deepest liquidity of any NFT marketplace aggregator.” Sources suggest that users can make use of zero percent fees through utilisation of OpenSea Pro to list on OpenSea for a particular period. Reportedly, OpenSea’s compatibility has been designed to suit mobile devices.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in 2022, OpenSea took over Gem for a confidential price to better usage for “pro” users.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

