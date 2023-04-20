scorecardresearch
Maple Finance to launch treasury pool for users outside United States 

Reportedly, the lenders can have a real-time view into the borrower’s portfolio of assets

Going by sources, Maple Finance is a blockchain-based capital platform
As per reports, Maple Finance, a blockchain-based capital platform has launched a United States treasury pool for investors and users outside the United States, stated Cointelegraph.

As reported by Cointelegraph, on April 19, 2023, Maple Finance launched its Cash Management Pool for Web3.0 users so that they can get direct access to the U.S. Treasury bills. Furthermore, the developers of Maple Finance mentioned “whilst there are a handful of ‘risk-free rate’ offerings on-chain, they do not provide the peace of mind necessary to attract hard-earned treasury funds. Counterparty risk is either too high, assets too illiquid, too complicated with ETFs, or rates between 1-2% too low for the level of smart contract risk,” Cointelegraph highlighted. 

It is expected that “lenders have a real-time view into the borrower’s portfolio of assets held with a regulated broker and interest statements can be downloaded at any time,” Maple said to Cointelegraph. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 20-04-2023 at 12:01 IST

