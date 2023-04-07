As per reports, the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) will introduce a forum for regulatory reports related to crypto assets in the current quarter(Q2) of this year, stated Cointelegraph. It is believed that the final statements of the company will be announced by the end of this year.

As reported by Cointelegraph, the dates for IOSCO’s event for the year 2023-2024 have already been scheduled. It is expected that both Crypto and Digital Assets (CDA) and decentralized finance (DeFi) will be covered by the Fintech Task Force plan of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), added Cointelegraph.

Experts believe that “through the outcomes of its work, IOSCO seeks to support the development of sustainable and innovative capital markets, while enhancing investor protection, maintaining market integrity, and reducing systemic risk,” Cointelegraph highlighted.

Sources revealed that in 2022, IOSCO and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) delivered a report on stablecoins, which defined the arrangement of the stablecoins as “combines a range of functions to provide an instrument that purports to be used as a means of payment and/or store of value,” Cointelegraph concluded.

