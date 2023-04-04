scorecardresearch
Bitcoin liquidity expected to see a downfall in between US banking crisis

Reportedly, the fall in liquidity might result in price fluctuations of the crypto market

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources Bitcoin price experienced a surge of 45% in 2023
As per reports, despite the positive rise in price rate, the Bitcoin market liquidity is reduced to a 10-month low, stated Cointelegraph. Reportedly, the fall in liquidity can be related to the banking crisis in the United States and the current regulations against crypto companies.

As reported by Cointelegraph, Bitcoin price has seen a surge of 45% in 2023 in spite of the financial crisis faced by the traditional financial market. This eventually led to the downfall of several banks, added Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that the downfall of the banks affected the crypto market. The downfall of banks dealing with cryptos such as Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank led to the discontinuation of U.S. dollar payment gateways resulting in the present crisis, Cointelegraph Highlighted. 

Experts believe that the fall in liquidity can raise price volatility and make traders pay more slippage fees. Furthermore, Conor Ryder, research head, Kaiko, an on-chain data analytics firm, commented that the U.S. dollar might get replaced by stablecoins and this can affect the liquidity in the United States, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelgraph)

First published on: 04-04-2023 at 11:40 IST

