Bakkt fulfills accretion with Apex Crypto amounting to $200 million

Reportedly, joint capabilities will unlock new opportunities that appeal to the next generation of consumers

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Apex Crypto LLC is a blockchain technology-based company
As per reports, on April 3, 2023, Bakkt, a digital asset platform announced the settlement of all investments with Apex Crypto LLC, a blockchain technology-based company, stated Cointelegraph. Reportedly, Bakkt would pay $55 million cash and stock worth around $145 million to Apex Crypto LLC.

“This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Bakkt, significantly advancing portions of our crypto roadmap, helping us tap into a universe of 5.8 million crypto-enabled accounts, and further establishing Bakkt as the B2B2C crypto provider of choice,” Gavin Michael, CEO, Bakkt, commented, added Cointelegraph.

“Joint capabilities will unlock new opportunities that appeal to the next generation of consumers, such as crypto rewards, as well as the potential to enter international markets through partners,” Bakkt added further, Cointelegraph concluded.  

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 04-04-2023 at 14:46 IST

Stock Market