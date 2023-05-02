scorecardresearch
Rario collaborates with Kolkata Knight Riders to unveil digital collectibles 

It’s believed that this partnership will offer KKR supporters access to meet-and-greets with their favourite players

Going by Rario’s official website, it’s a digital collectibles platform for cricket fans
Rario, a digital cricket fan club, is joining forces with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a three-year partnership. 

According to an official release, by leveraging the power of blockchain, Rario will create exclusive digital player cards for KKR supporters. It’s believed that this partnership will offer KKR supporters access to experiences such as meet-and-greets with their favourite players and VIP seats at the IPL tournament. 

“I am looking forward to announcing our partnership with KKR as their official digital collectibles partner. With this collaboration, we aim to redefine the fan experience by launching fan badges – exclusive collectibles that provide access to KKR fans. From once-in-a-lifetime experiences to meet-and-greet opportunities with their favourite players, our fan badges should enable fans to connect with their team. We intend to embark on this journey with KKR and revolutionise the world of digital collectibles,” Ankit Wadhwa, co-founder and chief executive officer, Rario, stated. 

First published on: 02-05-2023 at 15:32 IST

