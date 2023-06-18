How NFT-based gaming can bring a change in the web3.0 gaming sector

By Alex Altgausen

With in-game NFTs forecast to grow into a $15 billion market in the next 4 years, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have started to revolutionize the gaming industry for players and developers alike. Now, a groundbreaking concept is poised to further transform the perception of NFT gaming. This unique approach challenges preconceived notions about NFT gaming, offering an immersive experience that bridges the gap between virtual worlds and real-life events.

Breaking the Mold

With gamification of life, players will embark on a transformative journey that mirrors the intricacies of real-life economies and events. NFT-based gaming has coined their gaming experience as “gamification of trading,” reflecting real-life trading experiences and translating them into a gaming one. By doing this, the player can’t categorically lose and can also experience the highs of trading and gaming and minimise the lows of real-world experiences.

Organisations such as Banksters’ innovative focus on the gamification of life sets it apart from traditional NFT games, signalling a paradigm shift in the industry. By intertwining gameplay with real-world events, Banksters introduces a captivating and dynamic gaming experience that blurs virtual and natural boundaries.

This novel integration of gameplay and reality adds depth and complexity to the game, enabling players to exercise strategic decision-making skills in an environment that reflects the challenges and opportunities of the real world. Navigate through economic landscapes, adapt to market dynamics, and seize the chance to thrive in an immersive virtual realm that mirrors life’s ever-changing nature.

Translating NFTs Abilities into Real-World use cases

Beyond financial gains, NFT-based gaming models empower gamers by incorporating real-life elements into gameplay. This gamification of life fosters a deeper understanding of financial concepts, cultivates decision-making prowess, and promotes financial literacy. As a result, it eventually helps to catalyse personal growth and open up new horizons of opportunity for players, allowing them to thrive from a trading perspective in both virtual and real-world settings.

If we dive deep into the gameplay, the in-game abilities exemplify the ‘gamification of life’ and, by extension – the ‘gamification of trading .’ For example – the ability titled ‘Elon’s Tweet’ was designed to emulate a real-world scenario where Elon Musk tweets about a coin to pump or dump for a short time, maximizing players’ results. Users can apply these short-term trading concepts and insights to real-world instances. For many, beyond the NFT-based gaming model is an introduction to the trading and financial world.

Stamping a Seal on Security and Trust

Trust and security are paramount in gaming, particularly on the blockchain. With the NFT-based gaming model users can prioritise transparency and security and maintain an unwavering commitment to staying true to their values. NFTs are a tool for establishing verifiable ownership that frequently satisfies a deep-seated desire (and joy) for status and collecting.

However, the variance of control of these assets must be regulated. The player must choose from various avatars, including NFT integration. These avatars have varying abilities and special bonuses, meaning your performance in the game can be boosted further. Players will automatically receive a demo Avatar to enjoy the game and learn the ropes before deciding on their NFT.

As expressed earlier, players won’t be required to spend any money or be compelled to purchase the NFTs, and each player will receive a unique demo. This non-NFT demo represents a virtual pet in the game, and players will have access to a virtual mining room, a feature developed called the “cloud miner.” Players can use this mining room to mine the “in-game” token, a virtual currency specific to Banksters. Players will be able to mine this token through their virtual mining room. They can use this token for various in-game activities, purchases, and upgrades.

The gamification of life introduces a transformative perspective that challenges conventional notions of NFT gaming. By embracing the integration of gameplay and real-life events, NFT-based gaming opens doors to new possibilities and reshapes the way we perceive and engage with games. Through creating valuable in-game assets, the empowerment of gamers, and a steadfast commitment to trust and security, an exciting future of gaming awaits where NFT gaming becomes a compelling and enriching form of entertainment.

The author is CEO, Banksters

