GameStop to collaborate with Illuvium for launching a collection of NFTs

On June 5, 2023, Illuvium, an Ethereum-based game developer, mentioned that it would be collaborating with GameStop, a video game and merchandise platform, stated Cointelegraph. It is believed that this joint venture will launch about 20,000 non-fungible tokens (NFT) collections on June 12, 2023.

As reported by Cointelegraph, the “Illuvitars” NFTs are “dynamic collectible works of art, representing a specific avatar of an Illuvial with a distinct expression. Each Illuvitar carries a power rating, determined by its rarity, which helps you climb the leaderboard.”

Sources revealed that “GameStop x Illuvitar D1SK NFT” will contain a “Illuvitar,” which is branded by GameStop and has “108 potential combinations based on six different Illuvials, three expressions, three background stages, and two finishes.” It is expected that D1SKs includes Illuvitars and accessories which can be traded on the Illuvi decentralised exchange. Also, the NFT holders will get early access to Illuvium’s creature collector games, such as Illuvium Overworld and Illuvium Arena, among others, Cointelegraph concluded.



