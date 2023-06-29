scorecardresearch
Go First RP submits flight plan to DGCA

Go First has sought an interim funding of around Rs 450 crore from the lenders.

Written by FE Bureau
The committee of creditors (CoC) comprises Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank and Deutsche Bank.

Go First on Wednesday indicated to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that it plans to restart operations across 78 routes and 160 flights daily, sources told FE. The airline’s resolution professional, Shailendra Ajmera, submitted a resolution plan to the civil aviation regulator for the resumption of operations but no specific timelines seem to have been mentioned. Sources said that the DGCA will examine the resolution plan.

As per the plan, GoFirst, which halted operations on May 3, will initially run the airline with 26 aircraft and four planes on stand-by. While lenders have given an in-principle approval to a financial package to revive the airline, bankers have said they were waiting for the authorities to come up with a viable plan before they approach their boards for an approval.

The airline owes Rs 6,521 crore to its financial creditors, according to its filings with the National Company Law Tribunal. Of this, Rs 1,300 crore has been drawn under the emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS). Upon including the dues of the vendors, the total dues of the airline stand at Rs 11,463 crore.

First published on: 29-06-2023 at 05:20 IST

