Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and SpiceJet have announced their planned flight operations for March 8, 2026, as airlines continue to adjust schedules because of the evolving situation in parts of West Asia.

In its update, Air India said, “With airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman remaining open, Air India and Air India Express continue to operate their scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat.” The airline said Air India will continue scheduled flights on the Delhi-Jeddah-Delhi and Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai sectors, while Air India Express will maintain regular Muscat and Jeddah operations.

Air India, AI Express add extra UAE flights

Air India also said that, due to continuing restrictions elsewhere in West Asia, both carriers are mounting extra flights on March 8. According to the airline, “Given the continued airspace restrictions in other parts of West Asia, both airlines are operating additional non-scheduled flights on 8 March, with approvals from the Indian and local authorities.”

These extra services include Air India’s additional flights between Delhi and Dubai and Mumbai and Dubai, along with Air India Express operations linking Indian cities with Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Muscat.

ALSO READ Noida Airport gets aerodrome licence from DGCA after securing BCAS security clearance



The airline said these services are mainly meant to support stranded passengers. It stated, “Since these flights are intended primarily for stranded travellers, priority will be given to guests holding existing bookings with either carrier.”

Air India Express also said all its scheduled flights to and from Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Kuwait and Riyadh remain cancelled till March 13, while Air India’s scheduled flights to and from Dammam, Doha and Riyadh remain cancelled till March 10. Passengers booked on these cancelled services can rebook for a later date at no extra charge or opt for a full refund.

Air India, Air India Express flights for March 8

Airline Flight Type Sector Flight No. Air India Express Scheduled Mumbai – Muscat – Mumbai IX235 / IX236 Air India Express Scheduled Delhi – Muscat – Delhi IX163 / IX164 Air India Express Scheduled Kochi – Muscat – Kochi IX431 / IX432 Air India Express Scheduled Kochi – Muscat – Kochi IX441 / IX442 Air India Express Scheduled Kozhikode – Muscat – Kozhikode IX337 / IX338 Air India Express Scheduled Kozhikode – Muscat – Kozhikode IX318 / IX317 Air India Express Scheduled Thiruvananthapuram – Muscat – Thiruvananthapuram IX550 / IX549 Air India Scheduled Delhi – Jeddah – Delhi AI2255 / AI2256 Air India Scheduled Mumbai – Jeddah – Mumbai AI2245 / AI2246 Air India Express Scheduled Kozhikode – Jeddah – Kozhikode IX397 / IX398 Air India Express Scheduled Mangaluru – Jeddah – Mangaluru IX845 / IX846 Air India Express Scheduled Bengaluru – Jeddah – Bengaluru IX941 / IX942 Air India Additional non-scheduled Mumbai – Dubai – Mumbai AI4201 / AI4202 Air India Additional non-scheduled Delhi – Dubai – Delhi AI4205 / AI4206 Air India Express Additional non-scheduled Mumbai – Dubai – Mumbai IX2117 / IX2118 Air India Express Additional non-scheduled Mumbai – Dubai – Mumbai IX1117 / IX1118 Air India Express Additional non-scheduled Delhi – Dubai – Delhi IX2115 / IX2116 Air India Express Additional non-scheduled Bengaluru – Dubai – Bengaluru IX1115 / IX1116 Air India Express Additional non-scheduled Mumbai – Ras Al Khaimah – Mumbai IX1121 / IX1122 Air India Express Additional non-scheduled Mumbai – Ras Al Khaimah – Mumbai IX6605 / IX6606 Air India Express Additional non-scheduled Kochi – Ras Al Khaimah – Kochi IX1123 / IX1125 Air India Express Additional non-scheduled Delhi – Ras Al Khaimah – Delhi IX6603 / IX6604 Air India Express Additional non-scheduled Bengaluru – Ras Al Khaimah – Bengaluru IX6701 / IX6702 Air India Express Additional non-scheduled Mumbai – Abu Dhabi – Mumbai IX257 / IX268 Air India Express Additional non-scheduled Bengaluru – Abu Dhabi – Bengaluru IX865 / IX866 Air India Express Additional non-scheduled Mumbai – Sharjah – Mumbai IX251 / IX252 Air India Express Additional non-scheduled Bengaluru – Sharjah – Bengaluru IX6607 / IX6608 Air India Express Additional non-scheduled Mumbai – Muscat – Mumbai IX1112 / IX1113 Air India Express Additional non-scheduled Delhi – Muscat – Delhi IX6601 / IX6602

IndiGo resumes Europe operations, continues Middle East services

IndiGo, in its travel advisory, said, “As the situation in and around the Middle East continues to evolve, we understand that many customers are still waiting to reach the places and the people that matter most to them.” The airline said it will restart Europe operations on March 8 and continue services to eight destinations in the Middle East.

It added, “Given the dynamic nature of the situation, flight schedules may change at a short notice.” IndiGo has advised passengers to check flight status before leaving for the airport.

ALSO READ NMIAL partners Airport 360 Expo 2026 amid aviation growth push



The March 8 schedule shared by the airline includes Europe-linked services from Manchester and Amsterdam to Mumbai, besides operations connecting Indian cities with Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Jeddah, Medina and Muscat.

Flight No. Sector 6E1 BOM to UHR 6E2 UHR to BOM 6E32 MAN to BOM 6E22 AMS to BOM 6E1413 BOM to AUH 6E1414 AUH to BOM 6E1448 HYD to AUH 6E1449 AUH to HYD 6E1453 BOM to DXB 6E1454 DXB to BOM 6E1461 DEL to DXB 6E1462 DXB to DEL 6E1463 DEL to DXB 6E1464 DXB to DEL 6E1501 BOM to FJR 6E1502 FJR to BOM 6E1495 HYD to RKT 6E1496 RKT to HYD 6E1421 HYD to SHJ 6E1422 SHJ to HYD 6E65 CCJ to JED 6E62 JED to BOM 6E67 HYD to JED 6E68 JED to HYD 6E77 BLR to JED 6E66 JED to CCJ 6E91 BOM to JED 6E78 JED to BLR 6E59 BOM to MED 6E60 MED to BOM 6E1267 BOM to MCT 6E1268 MCT to BOM 6E1273 HYD to MCT 6E1274 MCT to HYD

SpiceJet adds Dubai, Fujairah flights

Flight No. From To STD STA SG-5652 Dubai Pune 00:05 04:55 SG-9006 Fujairah Delhi 11:10 16:40 SG-9085 Fujairah Delhi 13:05 18:10 SG-9072 Fujairah Delhi 22:15 03:20 SG-9082 Fujairah Delhi 23:05 04:10 SG-5514 Dubai Mumbai 01:25 06:15 SG-9014 Fujairah Mumbai 01:15 05:25 SG-9087 Fujairah Mumbai 12:30 17:00 SG-9089 Fujairah Mumbai 20:30 01:00 SG-9044 Fujairah Mumbai 23:30 04:00

SpiceJet too has announced additional flights from Dubai and Fujairah to India for March 8. The schedule shared by the airline includes services to Pune, Delhi and Mumbai.