Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and SpiceJet have announced their planned flight operations for March 8, 2026, as airlines continue to adjust schedules because of the evolving situation in parts of West Asia.

In its update, Air India said, “With airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman remaining open, Air India and Air India Express continue to operate their scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat.” The airline said Air India will continue scheduled flights on the Delhi-Jeddah-Delhi and Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai sectors, while Air India Express will maintain regular Muscat and Jeddah operations.

Air India, AI Express add extra UAE flights

Air India also said that, due to continuing restrictions elsewhere in West Asia, both carriers are mounting extra flights on March 8. According to the airline, “Given the continued airspace restrictions in other parts of West Asia, both airlines are operating additional non-scheduled flights on 8 March, with approvals from the Indian and local authorities.”

These extra services include Air India’s additional flights between Delhi and Dubai and Mumbai and Dubai, along with Air India Express operations linking Indian cities with Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Muscat.

The airline said these services are mainly meant to support stranded passengers. It stated, “Since these flights are intended primarily for stranded travellers, priority will be given to guests holding existing bookings with either carrier.”

Air India Express also said all its scheduled flights to and from Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Kuwait and Riyadh remain cancelled till March 13, while Air India’s scheduled flights to and from Dammam, Doha and Riyadh remain cancelled till March 10. Passengers booked on these cancelled services can rebook for a later date at no extra charge or opt for a full refund.

Air India, Air India Express flights for March 8

AirlineFlight TypeSectorFlight No.
Air India ExpressScheduledMumbai – Muscat – MumbaiIX235 / IX236
Air India ExpressScheduledDelhi – Muscat – DelhiIX163 / IX164
Air India ExpressScheduledKochi – Muscat – KochiIX431 / IX432
Air India ExpressScheduledKochi – Muscat – KochiIX441 / IX442
Air India ExpressScheduledKozhikode – Muscat – KozhikodeIX337 / IX338
Air India ExpressScheduledKozhikode – Muscat – KozhikodeIX318 / IX317
Air India ExpressScheduledThiruvananthapuram – Muscat – ThiruvananthapuramIX550 / IX549
Air IndiaScheduledDelhi – Jeddah – DelhiAI2255 / AI2256
Air IndiaScheduledMumbai – Jeddah – MumbaiAI2245 / AI2246
Air India ExpressScheduledKozhikode – Jeddah – KozhikodeIX397 / IX398
Air India ExpressScheduledMangaluru – Jeddah – MangaluruIX845 / IX846
Air India ExpressScheduledBengaluru – Jeddah – BengaluruIX941 / IX942
Air IndiaAdditional non-scheduledMumbai – Dubai – MumbaiAI4201 / AI4202
Air IndiaAdditional non-scheduledDelhi – Dubai – DelhiAI4205 / AI4206
Air India ExpressAdditional non-scheduledMumbai – Dubai – MumbaiIX2117 / IX2118
Air India ExpressAdditional non-scheduledMumbai – Dubai – MumbaiIX1117 / IX1118
Air India ExpressAdditional non-scheduledDelhi – Dubai – DelhiIX2115 / IX2116
Air India ExpressAdditional non-scheduledBengaluru – Dubai – BengaluruIX1115 / IX1116
Air India ExpressAdditional non-scheduledMumbai – Ras Al Khaimah – MumbaiIX1121 / IX1122
Air India ExpressAdditional non-scheduledMumbai – Ras Al Khaimah – MumbaiIX6605 / IX6606
Air India ExpressAdditional non-scheduledKochi – Ras Al Khaimah – KochiIX1123 / IX1125
Air India ExpressAdditional non-scheduledDelhi – Ras Al Khaimah – DelhiIX6603 / IX6604
Air India ExpressAdditional non-scheduledBengaluru – Ras Al Khaimah – BengaluruIX6701 / IX6702
Air India ExpressAdditional non-scheduledMumbai – Abu Dhabi – MumbaiIX257 / IX268
Air India ExpressAdditional non-scheduledBengaluru – Abu Dhabi – BengaluruIX865 / IX866
Air India ExpressAdditional non-scheduledMumbai – Sharjah – MumbaiIX251 / IX252
Air India ExpressAdditional non-scheduledBengaluru – Sharjah – BengaluruIX6607 / IX6608
Air India ExpressAdditional non-scheduledMumbai – Muscat – MumbaiIX1112 / IX1113
Air India ExpressAdditional non-scheduledDelhi – Muscat – DelhiIX6601 / IX6602

IndiGo resumes Europe operations, continues Middle East services

IndiGo, in its travel advisory, said, “As the situation in and around the Middle East continues to evolve, we understand that many customers are still waiting to reach the places and the people that matter most to them.” The airline said it will restart Europe operations on March 8 and continue services to eight destinations in the Middle East.

It added, “Given the dynamic nature of the situation, flight schedules may change at a short notice.” IndiGo has advised passengers to check flight status before leaving for the airport.

The March 8 schedule shared by the airline includes Europe-linked services from Manchester and Amsterdam to Mumbai, besides operations connecting Indian cities with Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Jeddah, Medina and Muscat.

Flight No.Sector
6E1BOM to UHR
6E2UHR to BOM
6E32MAN to BOM
6E22AMS to BOM
6E1413BOM to AUH
6E1414AUH to BOM
6E1448HYD to AUH
6E1449AUH to HYD
6E1453BOM to DXB
6E1454DXB to BOM
6E1461DEL to DXB
6E1462DXB to DEL
6E1463DEL to DXB
6E1464DXB to DEL
6E1501BOM to FJR
6E1502FJR to BOM
6E1495HYD to RKT
6E1496RKT to HYD
6E1421HYD to SHJ
6E1422SHJ to HYD
6E65CCJ to JED
6E62JED to BOM
6E67HYD to JED
6E68JED to HYD
6E77BLR to JED
6E66JED to CCJ
6E91BOM to JED
6E78JED to BLR
6E59BOM to MED
6E60MED to BOM
6E1267BOM to MCT
6E1268MCT to BOM
6E1273HYD to MCT
6E1274MCT to HYD

SpiceJet adds Dubai, Fujairah flights

Flight No.FromToSTDSTA
SG-5652DubaiPune00:0504:55
SG-9006FujairahDelhi11:1016:40
SG-9085FujairahDelhi13:0518:10
SG-9072FujairahDelhi22:1503:20
SG-9082FujairahDelhi23:0504:10
SG-5514DubaiMumbai01:2506:15
SG-9014FujairahMumbai01:1505:25
SG-9087FujairahMumbai12:3017:00
SG-9089FujairahMumbai20:3001:00
SG-9044FujairahMumbai23:3004:00

SpiceJet too has announced additional flights from Dubai and Fujairah to India for March 8. The schedule shared by the airline includes services to Pune, Delhi and Mumbai.