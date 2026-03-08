Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and SpiceJet have announced their planned flight operations for March 8, 2026, as airlines continue to adjust schedules because of the evolving situation in parts of West Asia.
In its update, Air India said, “With airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman remaining open, Air India and Air India Express continue to operate their scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat.” The airline said Air India will continue scheduled flights on the Delhi-Jeddah-Delhi and Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai sectors, while Air India Express will maintain regular Muscat and Jeddah operations.
Air India, AI Express add extra UAE flights
Air India also said that, due to continuing restrictions elsewhere in West Asia, both carriers are mounting extra flights on March 8. According to the airline, “Given the continued airspace restrictions in other parts of West Asia, both airlines are operating additional non-scheduled flights on 8 March, with approvals from the Indian and local authorities.”
These extra services include Air India’s additional flights between Delhi and Dubai and Mumbai and Dubai, along with Air India Express operations linking Indian cities with Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Muscat.
The airline said these services are mainly meant to support stranded passengers. It stated, “Since these flights are intended primarily for stranded travellers, priority will be given to guests holding existing bookings with either carrier.”
Air India Express also said all its scheduled flights to and from Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Kuwait and Riyadh remain cancelled till March 13, while Air India’s scheduled flights to and from Dammam, Doha and Riyadh remain cancelled till March 10. Passengers booked on these cancelled services can rebook for a later date at no extra charge or opt for a full refund.
Air India, Air India Express flights for March 8
Airline
Flight Type
Sector
Flight No.
Air India Express
Scheduled
Mumbai – Muscat – Mumbai
IX235 / IX236
Air India Express
Scheduled
Delhi – Muscat – Delhi
IX163 / IX164
Air India Express
Scheduled
Kochi – Muscat – Kochi
IX431 / IX432
Air India Express
Scheduled
Kochi – Muscat – Kochi
IX441 / IX442
Air India Express
Scheduled
Kozhikode – Muscat – Kozhikode
IX337 / IX338
Air India Express
Scheduled
Kozhikode – Muscat – Kozhikode
IX318 / IX317
Air India Express
Scheduled
Thiruvananthapuram – Muscat – Thiruvananthapuram
IX550 / IX549
Air India
Scheduled
Delhi – Jeddah – Delhi
AI2255 / AI2256
Air India
Scheduled
Mumbai – Jeddah – Mumbai
AI2245 / AI2246
Air India Express
Scheduled
Kozhikode – Jeddah – Kozhikode
IX397 / IX398
Air India Express
Scheduled
Mangaluru – Jeddah – Mangaluru
IX845 / IX846
Air India Express
Scheduled
Bengaluru – Jeddah – Bengaluru
IX941 / IX942
Air India
Additional non-scheduled
Mumbai – Dubai – Mumbai
AI4201 / AI4202
Air India
Additional non-scheduled
Delhi – Dubai – Delhi
AI4205 / AI4206
Air India Express
Additional non-scheduled
Mumbai – Dubai – Mumbai
IX2117 / IX2118
Air India Express
Additional non-scheduled
Mumbai – Dubai – Mumbai
IX1117 / IX1118
Air India Express
Additional non-scheduled
Delhi – Dubai – Delhi
IX2115 / IX2116
Air India Express
Additional non-scheduled
Bengaluru – Dubai – Bengaluru
IX1115 / IX1116
Air India Express
Additional non-scheduled
Mumbai – Ras Al Khaimah – Mumbai
IX1121 / IX1122
Air India Express
Additional non-scheduled
Mumbai – Ras Al Khaimah – Mumbai
IX6605 / IX6606
Air India Express
Additional non-scheduled
Kochi – Ras Al Khaimah – Kochi
IX1123 / IX1125
Air India Express
Additional non-scheduled
Delhi – Ras Al Khaimah – Delhi
IX6603 / IX6604
Air India Express
Additional non-scheduled
Bengaluru – Ras Al Khaimah – Bengaluru
IX6701 / IX6702
Air India Express
Additional non-scheduled
Mumbai – Abu Dhabi – Mumbai
IX257 / IX268
Air India Express
Additional non-scheduled
Bengaluru – Abu Dhabi – Bengaluru
IX865 / IX866
Air India Express
Additional non-scheduled
Mumbai – Sharjah – Mumbai
IX251 / IX252
Air India Express
Additional non-scheduled
Bengaluru – Sharjah – Bengaluru
IX6607 / IX6608
Air India Express
Additional non-scheduled
Mumbai – Muscat – Mumbai
IX1112 / IX1113
Air India Express
Additional non-scheduled
Delhi – Muscat – Delhi
IX6601 / IX6602
IndiGo resumes Europe operations, continues Middle East services
IndiGo, in its travel advisory, said, “As the situation in and around the Middle East continues to evolve, we understand that many customers are still waiting to reach the places and the people that matter most to them.” The airline said it will restart Europe operations on March 8 and continue services to eight destinations in the Middle East.
It added, “Given the dynamic nature of the situation, flight schedules may change at a short notice.” IndiGo has advised passengers to check flight status before leaving for the airport.
The March 8 schedule shared by the airline includes Europe-linked services from Manchester and Amsterdam to Mumbai, besides operations connecting Indian cities with Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Jeddah, Medina and Muscat.
Flight No.
Sector
6E1
BOM to UHR
6E2
UHR to BOM
6E32
MAN to BOM
6E22
AMS to BOM
6E1413
BOM to AUH
6E1414
AUH to BOM
6E1448
HYD to AUH
6E1449
AUH to HYD
6E1453
BOM to DXB
6E1454
DXB to BOM
6E1461
DEL to DXB
6E1462
DXB to DEL
6E1463
DEL to DXB
6E1464
DXB to DEL
6E1501
BOM to FJR
6E1502
FJR to BOM
6E1495
HYD to RKT
6E1496
RKT to HYD
6E1421
HYD to SHJ
6E1422
SHJ to HYD
6E65
CCJ to JED
6E62
JED to BOM
6E67
HYD to JED
6E68
JED to HYD
6E77
BLR to JED
6E66
JED to CCJ
6E91
BOM to JED
6E78
JED to BLR
6E59
BOM to MED
6E60
MED to BOM
6E1267
BOM to MCT
6E1268
MCT to BOM
6E1273
HYD to MCT
6E1274
MCT to HYD
SpiceJet adds Dubai, Fujairah flights
Flight No.
From
To
STD
STA
SG-5652
Dubai
Pune
00:05
04:55
SG-9006
Fujairah
Delhi
11:10
16:40
SG-9085
Fujairah
Delhi
13:05
18:10
SG-9072
Fujairah
Delhi
22:15
03:20
SG-9082
Fujairah
Delhi
23:05
04:10
SG-5514
Dubai
Mumbai
01:25
06:15
SG-9014
Fujairah
Mumbai
01:15
05:25
SG-9087
Fujairah
Mumbai
12:30
17:00
SG-9089
Fujairah
Mumbai
20:30
01:00
SG-9044
Fujairah
Mumbai
23:30
04:00
SpiceJet too has announced additional flights from Dubai and Fujairah to India for March 8. The schedule shared by the airline includes services to Pune, Delhi and Mumbai.