Big update from Punjab – Halwara International Airport’s construction likely to be completed July-end

The upcoming international airport in Halwara, situated 40 km away from the city of Ludhiana in Punjab, is expected to be completed by July, according to Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh. The Public Works Department (PWD) has already awarded tenders for the construction project. The minister, who recently visited the construction site, announced that civil works costing Rs 46.91 crore had already been initiated, which include the development of internal roads, taxiway, apron, public health services, campus lighting, terminal building, and more.

Singh listed the Halwara airport as an important project of the state government and stated that all efforts were being made to start flights as soon as possible. This project would contribute to the comprehensive development of the region and help the industry in Ludhiana and other adjoining districts.

In January, CM Bhagwant Maan inspected the ongoing work at civil air terminal Halwara and urged officers to expedite the work so that it is completed at the earliest. Singh also mentioned that the Punjab Vidhan Sabha had passed a resolution to request the Centre to name the upcoming international airport at Halwara, Ludhiana, as Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha International Airport. During his visit, the minister was accompanied by several officials, including Raikot MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, and Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Navneet Singh Bains.

Kabir Infra awarded tender

According to an IE report, Punjab’s Public Works Department (Buildings & Roads) has awarded Kabir Infra Pvt Ltd the tender to carry out remaining work at the under-construction Halwara international airport in Ludhiana, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora said.

The firm will carry out works including the construction of internal roads, estate public health services and campus lighting at the Halwara airport, where civil work is in progress, the Rajya Sabha member said.

The work has been allotted to Kabir Infra Pvt Ltd for Rs 15,37,15,100, which is 2.7 per cent less than the tender price of Rs 15,87,14,658, the report quoted Arora as saying.