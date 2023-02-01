Railway Budget 2023-24 Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Railway Budget 2023 in Parliament. The budget speech will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednesday. This is going to be the last full Budget of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government. Keeping this in mind, the 2023-24 budget announcement is likely to benefit a large section of the middle class such as railways is unlikely to hike the passenger ticket or freight fare.

The Finance Minister will lay out a detailed description of budget estimates, annual statements, revenue, and allocations for the Indian Railways. The Railway budget 2023 is also expected to promote Make In India initiative and focus on bolstering the contour of renewable energy.

Union Budget 2022

In the Union Budget 2022, Indian Railways was the big winner as Sitharaman had allocated Rs 1,40,367.13 crore. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also praised the higher allocations. In the Union Budget 2021, a massive fund of Rs 1.10 lakh crore was allocated for the railways.

In 2016, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government decided not to present a separate Railway budget. Suresh Prabhu was the last Railways Minister to present a separate Railway Budget.

