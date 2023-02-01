Railway Budget 2023-24 Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Railway Budget 2023 in Parliament. The budget speech will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednesday. This is going to be the last full Budget of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government. Keeping this in mind, the 2023-24 budget announcement is likely to benefit a large section of the middle class such as railways is unlikely to hike the passenger ticket or freight fare.
The Finance Minister will lay out a detailed description of budget estimates, annual statements, revenue, and allocations for the Indian Railways. The Railway budget 2023 is also expected to promote Make In India initiative and focus on bolstering the contour of renewable energy.
In the Union Budget 2022, Indian Railways was the big winner as Sitharaman had allocated Rs 1,40,367.13 crore. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also praised the higher allocations. In the Union Budget 2021, a massive fund of Rs 1.10 lakh crore was allocated for the railways.
In 2016, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government decided not to present a separate Railway budget. Suresh Prabhu was the last Railways Minister to present a separate Railway Budget.
Presently, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project is in full swing. The construction work has gained progress.
The Survey further highlighted that the Indian Railway during FY22-23 carried over 976 million tonnes of revenue-earning freight traffic, as against 901.7 million tonnes during the corresponding period in FY21-22, which means it saw an increase of 8.3 percent.
There are many more initiatives taken by the Indian railways which include the Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal, Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-speed Rail Project, Dedicated Freight Corridor Project, Induction of Vande Bharat Trains, and Electrical/Electronic Interlocking System among others.
The capital expenditure on Indian Railways’ infrastructure has also seen constant growth in the past four years with a Capex of Rs 2.5 lakh crore in FY23, up by around 29 percent compared to the previous year, as per the survey.
The Ministry of Railways has prepared a National Rail Plan for India. The plan is to create a future-ready railway station by 2030.
The government is likely to allocate more funds for the redevelopment of railway stations across the country. The names of a few more redevelopment of railway stations under the 'Amrit Bharat Station' scheme are likely to be announced.
The main focus of the Railway Budget is likely to be on the launches of more Vande Bharat trains on new routes and Vande Bharat with sleeper coaches, the introduction of hydrogen-powered trains, the laying of new tracks, etc.