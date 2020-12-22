Budget 2021 Expectations: Advancement of skills, education are key to achieve PM Modi’s aim of $5 trillion economy

The Union Minister has also encouraged the private sector to do their bit in re-skilling, counseling, and helping rehabilitate migrant workers who want to return to their jobs and work and urged private firms to treat them with respect. (Reuters image)

Union Budget 2021-22 Expectations for Education: Amidst the very much prevalent Covid pandemic, the Narendra Modi government is gearing up to present its next Union Budget in just over a month’s time. India’s aim of becoming self-reliant and a USD 5 trillion economy will depend a lot on the education and the skill levels of its citizen, said Union Minister Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey ahead of Budget 2021.

The Central government has been focusing on skill development and re-skilling of the youth and it will be a pivotal factor in India reaching its full potential, said the Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. “Today’s is not the India of the old, today’s India wants to achieve what it dreams and reach the top. India’s aim of becoming self-reliant and a $5 trillion economy will a lot depend on the education and the skill levels of its people. So the government is very focused on this and taking several steps for skilling and re-skilling the people especially its youth through its various programmes under the leadership of PM Modi Ji. For the country to reach its full potential it is a must that all programmes for skill development and education reach our youth,” Mahendra Nath Pandey said during the ASSOCHAM’s virtual conference on “Education and Skilling Reforms- The foundation to Making India Future Ready” ahead of Budget 2021.

The Union Minister has also encouraged the private sector to do their bit in re-skilling, counseling, and helping rehabilitate migrant workers who want to return to their jobs and work and urged private firms to treat them with respect.

“Skill development is one of the essential ingredients for India’s future economic growth and is going to be the defining element in India’s growth story. We need to re-define the relationship among education, employment, and skills development. A well-educated population adequately equipped with knowledge and skill is essential to support economic growth. ASSOCHAM is working hand in hand with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to complement the mammoth efforts done by the Government,” ASSOCHAM President Niranjan Hiranandani said ahead of Union Budget 2021.

“Skills and knowledge are the driving forces of economic growth and social development for any country. As India moves progressively towards becoming a ‘knowledge economy’ it becomes increasingly important that the country should focus on the advancement of skills and these skills have to be relevant to the emerging economic environment. Both Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship are doing amazing work towards this and ASSOCHAM being the oldest chamber with its dynamic members is always there to support in achieving these goals,” Senior Vice President, ASSOCHAM, Vineet Agarwal said ahead of Budget 2021.

“Education is of the utmost importance to enhance one’s skills for thriving in today’s highly competitive professional world. India constitutes the world’s largest young population of 356 million, it is, therefore, important to provide the youth with high-quality educational facilities. To achieve this, it is necessary for major reforms in the country’s education system. The recently introduced National Education Policy 2020 comes to play here by serving as a comprehensive framework to lead the way for the development of education in India. It encourages flexibility for learning trajectory, emphasis on conceptual understanding, critical/creative thinking, and extensive use of technology while integrating skill-based education in schools and higher education,” Prashant Bhalla, Chairman, ASSOCHAM National Council on Education and President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, said ahead of Union Budget 2021.

“Apart from other skills, an entrepreneur must have skills such as positivity, sympathy, tolerance, honesty, integrity, and comprehensiveness. The wave of new skills, technology, educational reforms, and young entrepreneurship is helping in developing an empowered self-reliant India under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra, Co-Chairman, ASSOCHAM National Council on Education said ahead of Budget 2021.