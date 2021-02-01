  • MORE MARKET STATS

Budget 2021: Air India disinvestment to be completed in 2021-22; Rs 3,224 cr allotted to aviation ministry

By: |
Updated: Feb 01, 2021 4:24 PM

Budget 2021 Live from Parliament, Union Budget 2021-22 Live Updates: Disinvestment of Air India will be completed in 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on Monday and allocated as Rs 2,268 crore for a special purpose vehicle set up as part of financial restructuring of the debt-laden national carrier.

Union Budget 2021, Budget 2021Air India is currently under disinvestment process. Multiple entities submitted their expression of interests (EOIs) for the carrier last month.

Budget 2021 Announcements, Union Budget 2021 Announcements, Budget 2021 News: Disinvestment of Air India will be completed in 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on Monday and allocated as Rs 2,268 crore for a special purpose vehicle set up as part of financial restructuring of the debt-laden national carrier.

Air India is currently under disinvestment process. Multiple entities submitted their expression of interests (EOIs) for the carrier last month. The government is likely to reveal the names of qualified bidders in the coming weeks.

Related News

Air India Asset Holding Ltd, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), has been set up as part of financial restructuring of the debt-laden national carrier. According to documents presented in the Budget for 2021-22, Rs 2,268 crore has been allocated for the SPV for the next financial year. Sitharaman said in her budget speech that disinvestment of Air India and Pawan Hans would be completed in 2021-22.

Also read| Check Union Budget 2021 Live Updates here: 

In the Union Budget for 2021-22, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has been allocated Rs 3,224 crore, which is 22 per cent lower than Rs 4,131 crore that was allocated for the current fiscal. The budget last year had allocated Rs 3,797 crore to the ministry for 2020-21, but in revised estimates it was increased to Rs 4,131 crore.

The government on Monday allocated Rs 600 crore, 14.28 per cent lower than the current fiscal, to regional connectivity scheme Udan for 2021-22.

Under the Udan scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and under-served airports, and keep airfares affordable.
Sitharaman said in her speech that the government would be monetising assets of the AAI-operated airports in tier-2 and tier-3 cities to raise money for building new infrastructure.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), which works under the Civil Aviation Ministry, owns and operates around 100 airports in India.

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Narendra ModiNirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2021
  1. Home
  2. Budget 2021
  3. Budget 2021 Air India disinvestment to be completed in 2021-22 Rs 3224 cr allotted to aviation ministry
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Development-oriented, has something for all sections of society: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Budget 2021
2Budget 2021: Economy to rebound sharply in FY22 on account of reforms
3Sensex, Nifty post biggest Budget day gains on Monday; here’s what analysts make of today’s trade