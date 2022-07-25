Social Panga bags the social media marketing mandate of Tally Solutions

Social Panga, an integrated creative and digital marketing agency has been appointed as the social media marketing partner of Tally Solutions- business management software provider. Tally Solutions claims to have been assisting small and medium businesses in their journey towards automation, for over three decades. Social Panga won the mandate in a multi-agency pitch

“We are looking forward to partnering with Social Panga for our social media marketing activities and are positive that with its strong foothold in the digital segment, they will help us bring an outside in perspective and help communicate with our audience more effectively,” Jayati Singh, chief marketing officer, Tally Solutions, said.

As per the mandate, the agency will work towards fulfilling the brand’s objective of establishing greater connect, and engagement across all customer and segment profiles, as a smart and relevant, trustworthy brand. Apart from India, Social Panga will also manage Tally’s social media content and strategy across other geographies like – North America, Kenya, Indonesia, MENA, and Bangladesh.

“We are looking forward to making significant contributions towards strengthening Tally’s online presence by highlighting the smart and interesting side of the brand that is relevant for all age groups, and business segments alike, partnering with them in their growth,” Himanshu Arora, co-founder, Social Panga, stated.

Built on a strong technology foundation, Tally’s marque product TallyPrime is a simple, flexible, and reliable business management software assisting entrepreneurs with all their business needs across accounting, inventory, payroll, and compliance. A technology and innovation-led company, Tally caters to over seven million users across industries in more than 100 countries. Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd claims to have one of the largest partner ecosystems in the country with more than 28,000 partners associated with the company directly to provide seamless and delightful customer experience.

Social Panga is an integrated social media and digital marketing agency with offices in Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi. With a team consisting of over 200 employees, the full stack digital marketing agency offers creative and innovative solutions for brands looking to grow their businesses online.

Read Also: Work That Speaks | Top 10 Ads Video Countdown June 2022

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook