Sidharth Rao to step down as CEO of dentsuMB Group India

Dentsu India has announced that Sidharth Rao, CEO, dentsuMB Group India, will be leaving the business in December 2022. dentsuMB India will then come under the additional charge of Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group, supported by business leaders Ajit Devraj, Indrajeet Mookerjee and Harsh Shah. The new dentsuMB India leadership team will work with Sidharth through the transition, and in close partnership with Amit Wadhwa, CEO for the entirety of dentsu’s Creative Service Line for India. Rao has planned to move on for his new entrepreneurial journey.

“Rao has played an instrumental role in crafting dentsu’s creative journey for India in partnership with some of our key talents who have now grown into powerful leaders; and that is invaluable. However, when he chose to discuss his new entrepreneurial ambitions with me, I realised how truly he wanted to do this,” Amit Wadhwa, CEO, dentsu Creative India said.

Under the creative leadership of Ajay Gahlaut, Arjuna Gaur and Aalap Desai – led by Amit Wadhwa, dentsu Creative India claims to have added 40 new businesses to its kitty in the first quarter of 2022. These include names such as KFC Media, Dalmia Group, Pinnacle, Adidas India, Cricbuzz Plus, Licious, Paytm IPL, Social Alpha, BIBA, TripMoney and TVS Scooters.

“Being acquired by dentsu has, by far, been the most important milestone in Webchutney’s journey. It has been a great, great ride. Together, dentsu India and Webchutney are miles ahead of where we started and there are absolutely no regrets. Post the acquisition, I have been around for a decade now and the credit for my journey here goes to the network’s leadership team. I would like to thank them dearly for making dentsu feel like home,” Rao stated.

