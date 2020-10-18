Covid-19 Ads: How brands have integrated themselves into consumers’ lives

From empathy, authenticity to being relevant are some of the ways brands are communicating

As consumers resume trying to find their way into the ‘new normal’ post lockdown, brand communications are now geared up towards supporting consumers in navigating their way through this phase. Here is how brands and agencies have been communicating over the last few days-

Volvo- A Million More

In order to highlight the importance of wearing seat belts, Volvo’s campaign features car crash survivors from all over the world sharing their stories on how they were saved thanks to the safety belt. Conceptualised by Forsman & Bodenfors, the film talks about the introduction of speed caps in all their cars and bringing in new innovations to save “a million more” lives.

Real California Milk- The Day Can Wait

‘The Day Can Wait’ campaign urges people to slow down for breakfast rather than indulging into digital distractions immediately. Created by Deutsch LA, the spot highlights how in the middle of working remotely, we have been surrounded by email notifications to ringing phones and video calls and encourages people to spend time doing their breakfast together.

The North Face- Reset Normal

The North Face has rolled out a new campaign focused on encouraging outdoor exploration. Ideated by Sid Lee, the campaign is aimed at addressing racism in the travel and outdoor industry. “Something has to change.

Let’s be the change we seek,” the film said.

Timberland- Nature Needs Heroes

British music artist Loyle Carner has teamed up with Timberland for the final phase of its ‘Nature Needs Heroes campaign,’ an urban greening project. The film shows how a partnership between Loyle and Timberland has brought real change to the community of Croydon, playing a small part in a bigger move for a more environmentally conscious world.

McDonald’s- The Gift

Called ‘The Gift,’ McDonald’s new spot features a man inheriting an old car from his mother for his birthday. Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the film highlights the little acts of kindness and moments through the film.

Source: Ads of the World

