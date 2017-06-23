Traffic police in Pakistan using Jasprit Bumrah’s no ball to warn drivers

The traffic police in Pakistan’s Faisalabad city is using an image of Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s no ball in the final of the Champions Trophy to warn the drivers to stay behind the line at the red light. (Image: IE)

The traffic police in Pakistan’s Faisalabad city is using an image of Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s no ball in the final of the Champions Trophy to warn the drivers to stay behind the line at the red light. City Traffic Police Faisalabad in Punjab, Pakistan’s third-most-populous city, is using Bumrah’s no-ball in the image on its posters. The image with two cars behind a line on one side and Bumrah’s no ball on the other carries a caption – “Don’t cross the line. You know it can be costly”. Below the caption is the logo of the City Traffic Police Faisalabad.

Bumrah’s no ball gave Pakistan’s opener Fakhar Zaman an early life in the final of the Champions Trophy against India at The Oval on Sunday. 27-year-old Zaman went on to score 114 runs – his maiden ODI hundred in the all-important ICC Champions Trophy final. India lost the match by a massive 180-run margin.