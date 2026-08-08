Western Railway has announced two weekly special trains between Mumbai and Karnataka during the upcoming Ganpati Utsav. These special services will connect Mumbai Central to Thokur near Mangalore, providing additional travel options and reducing pressure on regular trains during the busy period.

Key Train details

Train No. 09013-Mumbai Central to Thokur

-Train will commence on 15 September 2026

-Frequency: Every Tuesday

-Departure from Mumbai Central: 10:45 AM

-Arrival at Thokur: 8:50 AM (next day)

Train No. 09014-Thokur to Mumbai Central

-Train will start from 16 September 2026

-Frequency: every Wednesday

-Departure from Thokur: 11:00 AM

-Arrival at Mumbai Central: 7:40 (next day)

Both trains will stop at multiple stations along the route. Important stoppages include Borivali, Kaman Road, Bhiwandi Road, Pen, Rajapur Road, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kumta, Kundapura, Ratnagiri, Kudal, Bhatkal, Udupi, Sangameshwar Road, Khed, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Vaibhavwadi Road, Vasai Road, Thivim, Surathkal, Mangoan, Panvel, Karwar, Kundapura, Gokarna Road, Murdeshwar, Gokarna Road, Sindhudurg and Karwar.

Key booking details for passengers

Booking for both special trains will start from August 9, 2026 at 8:00 in the morning.

Passengers can book tickets at any Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counter or through the official IRCTC website. Western Railway has advised travellers to book early as demand is likely to be high during the festive season.

For all the latest updates on stoppages, coach composition and other details, passengers have been requested to check the official Indian Railway enquiry website-enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

Why these special trains matter

Every year, a large number of devotees from Mumbai and surrounding areas travel to coastal regions of Maharashtra and Karnataka for Ganeshotsav. Regular trains usually face heavy crowding during this period. By introducing these weekly special trains, Western Railways aims to offer passengers more convenient travel options and reduce overcrowding on existing services.

In an official update, Western Railway stated the special trains are being operated “to facilitate passengers and accommodate the additional crowd during Ganeshotsav.”

Important points for passengers

These are special trains and will operate on the notified days. They will not run as regular daily services. Passengers are advised to confirm the latest schedule before starting their journey, as timings and stoppages can sometime varies.

Western Railway has also urged passengers to follow all safety guidelines and carry valid tickets while travelling.

With the Ganpati festival approaching, these special trains are expected to bring much-needed relief to devotees planning their travel between Mumbai and Thokur. Early booking is recommended to avoid last-minute inconvenience.