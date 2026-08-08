The Centre has approved an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster under the EMC 2.0 scheme in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district, paving the way for more than Rs 3,000 crore in investment and nearly 9,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. The project is expected to strengthen Chhattisgarh’s position as an emerging destination for semiconductor, electric-vehicle and smart-electronics manufacturing.

The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has approved Rs 210.56 crore in central financial assistance for the cluster, whose estimated project cost is Rs 432.08 crore. The facility will be developed by the Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation over approximately 306 acres at Patewa in Rajnandgaon district.

EMC 2.0 is a MeitY scheme designed to create world-class infrastructure and shared facilities for electronics manufacturing clusters across India. It provides financial assistance for ready-built factories, plug-and-play facilities, utilities and Common Facility Centres to attract investment, strengthen supply chains and make India a global electronics manufacturing hub.

Chhattisgarh : Building Industries. Empowering Youth. With the approval of Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC 2.0) in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh is set to attract over ₹3,000 crore in investments and create nearly 9,000 jobs. Guided by the visionary leadership of Vishnu… pic.twitter.com/PoxyFWAu4a — Jansampark CG (@DPRChhattisgarh) August 7, 2026

Rs 432 crore infrastructure base for Rs 3,000 crore investment

The proposed cluster is designed to provide the common infrastructure required by electronics manufacturers before they begin production.

It will include:

Ready-made factory spaces

Reliable power

Water supply

Warehouses

Modern industrial facilities

It will allow multiple companies to commence operations with minimal lead time in Rajnandgaon district. According to project details, the cluster will cover approximately 306.56 acres, including around 150.56 acres earmarked for industrial plots. The combination of public infrastructure and private investment is expected to create a broader manufacturing ecosystem, supporting component production, assembly, logistics and value addition.

The financial structure highlights the leverage expected from the project. Against an estimated project cost of Rs 432.08 crore and central assistance of Rs 210.56 crore, the cluster is projected to attract more than Rs 3,000 crore from companies over time. Four anchor firms from the semiconductor, electric-vehicle and smart-electronics sectors have already expressed interest in establishing operations at the site. Their initial proposed investment is reported at approximately Rs 365 crore.

Semiconductor, EV manufacturing focus in Chhattisgarh

The participation of four anchor companies is being viewed as an early indicator of investor confidence in Chhattisgarh’s potential as a technology manufacturing hub. Their presence could help attract suppliers, component makers, testing facilities, warehousing firms and service providers to the region.

The focus on semiconductors, electric vehicles and smart electronics also aligns the Rajnandgaon cluster with some of the fastest-growing segments of India’s technology and manufacturing economy. The facility could help expand domestic production capacity while reducing dependence on imported components and strengthening supply chains for emerging industries.

The project is expected to support the Centre’s wider objectives under Make in India, Digital India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat by expanding electronics manufacturing, encouraging local component production and increasing value addition within the country.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai links project to local employment

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the project. Sai said the decision reflected growing investor confidence in Chhattisgarh and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to ensuring that local youth benefit from the employment opportunities created by the cluster. The state government plans to focus on industry-oriented skilling so that young people can take up jobs generated by electronics manufacturers and their ancillary units.

The employment estimate of nearly 9,000 direct and indirect jobs gives the project significance beyond the industrial land on which it will be built. Direct employment is expected to come from manufacturing and technical operations, while indirect opportunities could emerge in logistics, maintenance, warehousing, security, transportation, food services and local supplier networks.

Rajnandgaon’s industrial growth opportunity

The Rajnandgaon cluster is being positioned as an important milestone in Chhattisgarh’s effort to diversify its industrial base and move into high-technology manufacturing. The availability of ready infrastructure could help overcome one of the key challenges faced by companies setting up in emerging industrial locations: the time and cost required to develop factory premises and basic utilities.

By offering prepared industrial spaces, power, water, warehouses and common facilities, the cluster is expected to reduce the time between investment approval and production. This could make Rajnandgaon more competitive while encouraging companies to consider locations beyond India’s established electronics hubs.

The state’s objective is not merely to host individual factories but to create an integrated electronics ecosystem. Such an ecosystem can support higher levels of local manufacturing, provide opportunities for small and medium enterprises and encourage technology-linked investment in the region.

The approval comes as India seeks to expand its electronics manufacturing capacity and establish more resilient domestic supply chains. The EMC 2.0 framework is intended to provide financial support for industrial clusters, common facilities and enabling infrastructure required by electronics companies. The scheme’s broader design includes central assistance for project infrastructure and common facility centres, subject to prescribed limits.

For Chhattisgarh, the Rajnandgaon project represents an opportunity to participate in sectors that are central to India’s next phase of industrial growth. The expected Rs 3,000-crore investment could generate economic activity across manufacturing, skills, logistics and services, while the Rs 432.08-crore project infrastructure could serve as the foundation for a much larger private-sector ecosystem.

With four anchor companies already showing interest, central assistance of Rs 210.56 crore approved and nearly 9,000 jobs expected, the Rajnandgaon EMC 2.0 project could become a major industrial platform for Chhattisgarh. Its success will depend on timely execution, investor conversion, skilled manpower availability and the development of a reliable local supply chain—but the Centre’s approval has now opened the way for the state’s biggest electronics manufacturing opportunity to date.