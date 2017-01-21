President Donald Trump’s youngest son not seen during inauguration festivities

Barron Trump, the 10-year-old youngest son of Donald Trump from his third wife Melania, was today not seen during inauguration-related festivities. (Reuters)

Barron Trump, the 10-year-old youngest son of Donald Trump from his third wife Melania, was today not seen during inauguration-related festivities, sparking speculation in the media over his whereabouts. Barron did not arrive with the family, according to a pool report.

At the same time, the pool noted that a group of children arrived earlier by bus and that perhaps he may have been with them.

However, this did not stop the US news media and Twitterati from wild speculation about the whereabouts of the incoming youngest resident of the White House. As per Trump, Barron would come to the White House in a few months after completing his school year in New York. Till then he and Melania would be living in New York.

“One member of the Trump family was not in attendance at several inauguration events for Donald Trump,” a media report said.

“Where is Barron Trump?” asked USA Today. “10-year-old Barron was notably missing from inauguration festivities,” the daily said.

Social media was also abuzz with similar questions. “Where is Barron Trump? Donald Trump’s son missing from pre-inauguration events,” said one Sarah Valerio on Twitter. Barron was also not seen yesterday with Trump and Melania during pre-inauguration festivities.