Pakistan Occupied Kashmir Azadi: Nawaz Sharif faces protest fury over terrorists presence

Hayat Khan, a leader in PoK, during a protest in a message to the Pakistani establishment, said that they will send back all terrorists from their camps there. (ANI) (Representative Image)

Residents of Hajira in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a protest have raised ‘Azadi’ slogans and they are being raised against Pakistan Army and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Hayat Khan, a leader in PoK, during a protest in a message to the Pakistani establishment, said that they will send back all terrorists from their camps there. Khan, as per ANI said. said, ”Pakistani Army and Nawaz Sharif, do not send terrorists here, we have resolved to throw them out of here”. The protests against Pakistan by PoK residents come days after Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin was given the designation of a global terrorist.

The protests against terrorist activites in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir took place a day after Indian security forces gunned down two terrorists in Dailgam village of Anantnag on Saturday. The dead terrorists included Bashir Ahmad Wani who was involved in the killing of SHO Feroz Ahmad Dar and five other policemen in June. DGP of Kashmir Police said that Bashir Ahmad Wani alias Bashir Lashkari alias Abu Ukasha, was killed in an encounter. The J&K Police chief said that Wani was a wanted terrorist.

Two civilians were killed and close to 30 villagers were injured as security forces were forced to open fire on locals who were protesting against the anti-terror operations. Police also told the Indian Express that the family in whose the terrorists were staying tried to delay the operation by not moving out of the house, even as protesters tried to march into the area, the Indian Express reported.