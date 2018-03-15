Nobel-winning Chemist Ei-ichi Negishi found wandering in confused state, wife dead in car; here is what happened

Japanese Nobel Prize winner Ei-ichi Negishi hospitalised, wife found dead in US (Source: Ruters)

Hours after being reported missing, one of the brightest Chemistry minds on the planet Ei-ichi Negishi (82) was found wandering on a rural stretch in rural Northern Illinois while his wife Sumire Negishi was found dead nearby by the US police on March 13. A Nobel Prize recipient in Chemistry, Negishi was found in a dehydrated and confused state by the police. In a written statement, the police said that Negishi was transported to a local hospital for treatment after he was spotted. The officers sent the body of Sumire Negishi for an autopsy. Although the results of the autopsy aren’t out yet, the police have ruled out any foul play.

The police, in a written statement, said “It appears that the Parkinson’s disease from which she has been suffering and the mental confusion that age can bring to the most brilliant minds combined to produce the recent tragic events. That these phenomena are so common does not make their consequences any less cruel.”

Sumire Negishi was a professor at the Purdue University. Reacting to the development, Purdue University President Mitch Daniels released the following statement Wednesday: “Purdue University and the world have lost a dear friend in the death of Sumire Negishi. Throughout a lifetime of love and loyalty, she supported her husband in a career of tremendous contributions to science and to the teaching and training of subsequent generations of top scientists.”

Notably, Ei-ichi Negishi won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2010 for his work with palladium-catalyzed cross couplings in organic synthesis. He is well-known for his discovery of the Negishi coupling process.