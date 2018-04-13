  3. End of road for Nawaz Sharif? Pakistan Supreme Court bans former PM from politics for life

In a major setback to former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the country's Supreme Court has disqualified him from holding a public office for life.

By: | Published: April 13, 2018 12:35 PM
Nawaz Sharif, pakistan Supreme Court, nawaz sharif politics ban, sharif banned from politics, sharif panama paper case, nawaj sharif pakistan, pml n, nawaz sharif news As per Pakistani media outlets, Sharif, 67, resigned in July after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding office over an undeclared source of income.

Further inputs awaited

