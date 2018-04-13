As per Pakistani media outlets, Sharif, 67, resigned in July after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding office over an undeclared source of income.

In a major setback to former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the country’s Supreme Court has disqualified him from holding a public office for life. As per Pakistani media outlets, Sharif, 67, resigned in July after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding office over an undeclared source of income. However, even after his disqualification, the veteran leader maintains his grip on the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party. Friday’s ruling addressed an ambiguity over Sharif’s disqualification and whether he was barred from office for life or a specific period. End of road for Nawaz Sharif? Pakistan Supreme Court bans former PM from politics for life

Further inputs awaited