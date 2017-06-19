London mosque van collision LIVE updates: One dead in potential terrorist attack, say police

London mosque van collision LIVE updates: One person was killed and several others were injured after a van rammed people near a mosque in north London, British Police said.

London mosque van collision LIVE updates: One person was killed and several others were injured after a van rammed people near a mosque in north London, British Police said. It has been learned that the vehicle’s driver was arrested. British police described the incident as a major incident. British Prime Minister Theresa May has expressed her grief and said her thoughts were with all those injured in the incident. The incident took place outside the Muslim Welfare House. The site is close to the Finsbury Park Mosque, from which worshippers were leaving after midnight prayers. Britain’s Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he was totally shocked by the incident. This comes after a month after three knife-wielding Islamist attackers went on a rampage in London killing seven people. They had plowied a van into pedestrians on the iconic London Bridge before stabbing revellers in a nearby market. The attackers were neutralised by police.

Track here for Live Updates

11:35 am: The chairman of the Finsbury Park Mosque says the van crash that hit worshippers was a “cowardly attack” and urged Muslims going to mosques to be vigilant.

11:30 am: Mohammed Kozbar said the attack early Monday morning was no different than the recent attacks on London Bridge and Manchester Arena and said the Muslim community is “in shock.” Kozbar complained that the “mainstream media” was unwilling to call the attack a terrorist incident for many hours.

11:25 am: According to the Independent, footage of the incident showed injured people motionless on the pavement as angry crowds surrounded a white man believed to be the driver.

11:20 am: London Mayor Sadiq Khan said an incident in which a man drove a van into worshippers near a London mosque killing one person and injuring 10 was an attack on common values.

11:10 am: “Like the terrible attacks in Manchester, Westminster and London Bridge it is also an assault on all our shared values of tolerance, freedom and respect,” he said in a statement.

11:05 am: London Mayor Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim to serve in that position, said extra police would be deployed. London police closed the area to normal traffic. A helicopter circled above the area as a large cordon was established to keep motorists and pedestrians away.

11:00 am: The vehicle hit people as they were leaving the Finsbury Park Mosque, one of the biggest in the country, the Muslim Council of Britain said. The attack comes during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when people attend prayers at night.

Watch this video

London Mayor Sadiq Khan: #GrenfellTower disaster follows “years of neglect” by council and successive governments https://t.co/9I4rTE0AYi pic.twitter.com/Gp7gmF0hVB — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 18, 2017

10:55 am: The city’s ambulance service said in a statement on Twitter that it had sent “a number of resources” including ambulance crews, paramedics and specialist response teams to the scene. “An advance trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance has also been dispatched by car,” the statement said.

10:50 am: The Guardian quoted an eyewitness, Boubou Sougou, as saying: “It was not an accident, I saw everything. People were badly injured. The van driver tried to escape but people grabbed him. He did not say anything.”

10:40 am: London’s transport authority said on Twitter that the Seven Sisters road had been closed due to an “emergency services incident”.

10:30 am: Another eyewitness, who lives in a flat on the Seven Sisters Road, said the van seemed to have hit people who were coming out of the Finsbury Park mosque after prayers finished, the BBC reported. Witnesses said the road was “backed up” with police cars, ambulance and fire engines.

10:20 am: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, expressing shock over the incident, said in a statement, “I’ve been in touch with the mosques, the police and Islington council regarding the incident. My thoughts are with those and the community affected by this awful event.”

10:15 am: “The driver of the van – a man aged 48 – was found detained by members of public at the scene and then arrested by police in connection with the incident,” a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said.

Watch this video

10:11 am: Miqdaad Versi, assistant secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain, said the van had deliberately swerved into a group of people who were helping a man who was ill and had fallen to the ground. “Basically, a van swerved into them deliberately,” Versi told Reuters, citing a witness.

10:05 am: He said the driver had run out of the van but a group of people caught him and held him until police arrived.

10:02 am: Police said the 48-year-old man who was driving the car has been arrested and taken to a hospital as a precaution. He will be given a mental health evaluation.

9:57 am: Scotland Yard said armed police were at the scene, with the investigation being carried out by Counter Terrorism Command and an extra officers deployed to reassure Muslims during Ramzan.

9:53 am: A 48-year old van driver, who was detained by members of public at the scene and then arrested by police, has been taken to hospital and will be subject to a mental health assessment.

9:50 am: “One man was pronounced dead at the scene,” the Metropolitan police said in a statement. Police said eight people had been taken to three separate hospitals and two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

9:45 am: British PM Theresa May said police have confirmed that the incident near London Mosque was being treated as potential terrorist attack. She will chair an emergency response meeting today over the incident.

9:40 am: Counter-terrorism police investigating London van incident: Police was quoted as saying by AFP.

Watch this video

9:37 am: A white man deliberately ploughed a van into worshippers near a north London mosque, the Muslim Council of Britain said. “It appears that a white man in a van intentionally ploughed into a group of worshippers who were already tending to someone who had been taken ill,” the Muslim Council said in a statement.

9:31 am: Mohammed Shafiq of the Ramadhan Foundation, a Muslim organization, said that based on eyewitness reports it seems to be a “deliberate attack against innocent Muslims.”The neighborhood has two mosques, and several hundred worshipers would have been in the area after attending prayers as part of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

9:26 am: The Finsbury Park mosque was associated with extremist ideology for several years after the 9/11 attacks in the United States but was shut down and reorganized. It has not been associated with radical views for more than a decade.

9:22 am: London Ambulance service says it has taken 8 patients to hospital following the incident.

9:20 am: The Finsbury Park Mosque gained notoriety more than a decade ago for sermons by radical cleric Abu Hamza al-Masri, who was sentenced to life in a US prison in January 2015 for his conviction on terrorism-related charges. A new board of trustees and management took over in February 2005, a year after Abu Hamza was arrested by British police, since when attendance has greatly increased among worshippers from various communities, according to the mosque’s website.

9:15 am: Britain has been hit by a series of attacks in recent months, including the van-and-knife attack on London Bridge on June 3. On March 22, a man drove a rented car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London and stabbed a policeman to death before being shot dead. His attack killed five people. On May 22, a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

9:13 am: The attacks were a factor in campaigning ahead of the June 8 election, with Prime Minister May criticised for overseeing a drop of 20,000 in the number of police officers in England and Wales as interior minister from 2010 to 2016. She was also criticised for keeping her distance from angry residents during her visit to the charred remains of the 24-storey Grenfell Tower, and said on Saturday the response to the fire disaster had been “not good enough”.

Watch this video

9:10 am: British counter-terrorism police have joined regular police officers looking into an incident

9:07 am: London’s transport authority said on Twitter that the Seven Sisters road had been closed due to an “emergency services incident”. The city’s ambulance service said in a statement on Twitter that it had sent “a number of resources” including ambulance crews, paramedics and specialist response teams to the scene.

Watch this video

#WATCH: Several injured after van hits people near mosque in north London pic.twitter.com/TuBjUK4ljx — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 19, 2017

9:03 am: According to the Independent, footage of the incident showed injured people motionless on the pavement as angry crowds surrounded a white man believed to be the driver. The Guardian quoted an eyewitness, Boubou Sougou, as saying: “It was not an accident, I saw everything. People were badly injured. The van driver tried to escape but people grabbed him. He did not say anything.”

9:00 am: The Metropolitan Police declared the collision as a “major incident” and said that there were “a number of casualties”. A man, believed to be the driver of the vehicle, has been arrested, they said.

Watch this video

8:57 am: British Prime Minister Theresa May described the situation as a “terrible incident”, the Guardian said. “All my thoughts are with those who have been injured, their loved ones and the emergency services on the scene,” she said.

8:55 am: Counter-terrorism officers have joined regular police looking at the incident which is in its early stages. Officials are investigating whether the collision was accidental or deliberate, the Guardian reported. A witnesses told Sky News that at least ten people were hit by the van.

8:50 am: Harun Khan, the head of the Muslim Council of Britain, tweeted that the van had “intentionally” run over people leaving night prayers.