China has begun a regular commercial shipping service through the Arctic, creating a new China-Europe trade route as disruptions in the Middle East put pressure on traditional shipping corridors. The service, launched by Chinese shipping company Sea Legend on August 15, uses Russia’s Northern Sea Route (NSR) and has been branded the “Ice Silk Road,” reported Al Jazeera.

The move comes as the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and the Suez Canal face major security and trade risks. These waterways handle a large share of global energy and cargo traffic. The crisis has pushed shipping companies to look for routes that can reduce their dependence on these chokepoints.

The Ice Silk Road starts at Ningbo on China’s eastern coast. It crosses the Arctic along Russia’s Northern Sea Route and then moves south through the North Sea before reaching Felixstowe in eastern England, reported Al Jazeera.

How does the Arctic route work?

The Northern Sea Route runs along Russia’s northern coast, crossing Arctic waters before connecting Asian and European markets. Russia controls most of the route and issues permits through the Northern Sea Route Administration, which operates under state nuclear company Rosatom.

China’s Sea Legend has now started a scheduled container service after conducting a test voyage in 2025. The company’s direct journey from Ningbo-Zhoushan to Felixstowe can take as little as 18 days, compared with more than 40 days through the Suez Canal, according to The Guardian. Al Jazeera cited the earlier test voyage as taking about 20 days, against roughly 40 days through Suez and 50 days around the Cape of Good Hope.

The shorter distance gives China an important advantage for some cargo. Sea Legend chief operating officer Li Xiaobin said the route suits heat-sensitive and time-critical products such as lithium-ion batteries and photovoltaic products.

Russia has also increased its use of the NSR for oil shipments. Seven tankers carrying about 6 million barrels of Russian crude had already headed towards Asia this year, reported Reuters. The route normally operates from July 1 to October 1, although milder ice conditions have helped navigation. The NSR can cut the voyage to China by about two weeks compared with the traditional Suez route, reported Reuters.

However, Arctic shipping does not work like a normal open-sea route. Ships face ice, extreme weather, limited navigation support and long distances from rescue facilities. The International Maritime Organization’s Polar Code requires ships operating in polar waters to meet specific standards for design, equipment, safety, training and environmental protection. Ships also need a Polar Ship Certificate and a Polar Water Operational Manual.

The route also has a major seasonal limitation. The Arctic becomes more accessible during warmer months when sea ice retreats. The route “is dependent on when the ice melts”, which creates uncertainty, reported Al Jazeera quoting Nanyang Technological University associate professor Dylan Lo as saying. He described it as a seasonal supplement rather than a full replacement for established shipping routes.

Can it replace Suez and Hormuz?

The Arctic route offers China another option, but experts do not expect it to replace the Suez Canal or the Strait of Hormuz soon.

The Middle East crisis has made the need for alternatives more urgent. Attacks linked to the conflict have disrupted shipping around the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and provides access to the Suez Canal, reported Al Jazeera. The Strait of Hormuz also remains critical because it carries about 20% of global oil and LNG exports during normal conditions.

China’s Arctic route can reduce exposure to these waterways. It can also give Beijing greater access to the Arctic and strengthen its economic ties with Russia. International Crisis Group analyst William Yang told Al Jazeera that China is currently the country best placed to use the NSR as an alternative to Hormuz or Suez because Russia controls the route. But he warned that sanctions and Russia’s role in the route create political risks.

Environmental risks also remain serious. Critics have raised concerns about fuel spills, heavy fuel oil and black carbon emissions, reported The Guardian. A spill in the remote Arctic could take weeks to contain because rescue and recovery resources remain limited. Allianz marine risk consultant Capt Nitin Chopra told The Guardian the region’s remoteness increases the risk of machinery failure, grounding and environmental damage.

The economics also remain uncertain. The Guardian cited logistics expert Vinh Thai, who said climate change could create longer periods for Arctic commercial shipping. But he added that the route faces high operating costs, safety concerns, a short sailing season and sanctions risks. He said, “The short answer is no, not for the moment,” as reported by The Guardian.

“China’s route represents a hedge, not a complete pivot or true alternative for now,” Singapore analyst Loh told Al Jazeera. He added that the route needs more time to prove its environmental, financial and reliability benefits.

For China, therefore, the Ice Silk Road is less about abandoning Suez and more about creating another option. It can shorten some China-Europe journeys and reduce exposure to unstable Middle Eastern waterways. But ice, weather, costs, sanctions and Russia’s control will limit its use.

The route may become an important second corridor as Arctic ice retreats. For now, however, it remains a strategic backup rather than a replacement for the world’s major shipping chokepoints.