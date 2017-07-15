Emirates air hostess caught on camera pouring champagne back into bottle, video causes social media storm; WATCH

This was not expected at all, especially on a business class flight to Dubai.

This was not expected at all. Especially on a business class flight to Dubai. A video is going viral on the internet. The video shows an Emirates flight attendant pouring a glass of champagne back into the bottle. The video has caused a stir after it was posted online. According to The Independent, the footage was recorded by Russian passenger Yevgeny Kaymov who unknowingly filmed the incident on a business class flight to Dubai. Russian passenger Yevgeny Kaymov posted the video on his Instagram account and tagged the airline in his caption. “I accidentally filmed this video, and didn’t even notice this moment at the time, pouring unfinished champagne back into the bottle,” Kaymov wrote on Instagram account. “Is that normal practice Emirates?” The video has caused a social media storm. Let’s watch the viral video:-

According to The Independent, not everyone thinks the flight attendant is in the wrong. On a Reddit thread about the video, a contributor said “I’m a flight attendant – the attendant is probably pouring the unused champagne back in the bottle before take-off to then dispose of once the plane takes off. We’re not allowed to pour things out while we’re on the ground. I bet they’re pouring it all back in the bottle so they can then pour it out at cruising instead of dumping it all in the trash can making it all soggy,” as per a report in The Independent.