Earthquake measuring 6.0 strikes off the coast of North Korea, US says quake not a result of nuclear test

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off North Korea in the Sea of Japan on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The quake was very deep, 348.2 miles (560 km) below the seabed, and unlikely to cause any damage. Its epicentre was 125 miles (201 km) south-east of the North Korean city of Chongjin. The magnitude 6.0 earthquake that struck off North Korea in the Sea of Japan does not appear to have been caused by a nuclear test, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, citing initial reports. Major Jamie Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, said initial indications showed that the earthquake was not caused by a North Korean nuclear test because of the location and depth of the quake. Davis added that the Pentagon would continue to study the seismic activity.

