Italy, September 6: Monza is a city about 15 km from Milan. Start with the Royal Villa of Monza, an elegant 18th-century palace surrounded by a huge park. For a slower escape, head towards the villages and landscapes around Lake Como. For serious petrolheads, Motor Valley near Bologna and Modena is home to factories and collections dedicated to Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati and Ducati.

Spain, September 13: El Capricho Park, an 18th-century garden created for the Duchess of Osuna, feels a world away from the busy city centre. Art lovers can walk between three major museums — the Prado, Reina Sofía and Thyssen-Bornemisza.

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Azerbaijan, September 26: Baku’s Old City, or Icherisheher, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Nearby, the Flame Towers lights up the skyline after dark. Azerbaijan gets more fascinating outside the city. The Absheron Peninsula offers ancient fire temples, mud volcanoes and dramatic coastal landscapes.

Singapore, October 11: For a taste of old Singapore, take a boat to Pulau Ubin, the rustic island, known as one of the country’s last remaining kampong-style landscapes, with cycling paths, forests.

Las Vegas, November 21: Las Vegas is much more than casinos. Explore Grand Prix Plaza, try racing simulators and soak up the atmosphere on Fremont Street. The Neon Museum offers another look at the city’s colourful past, while nearby Red Rock Canyon provides a dramatic change of scenery.

Abu Dhabi, December 6: The final race of the season is a chance to combine F1 thrills with desert adventure. Beyond Yas Island, visitors can explore Al Wathba’s desert landscapes, go dune-bashing and watch the sunset. Ferrari World delivers its own adrenaline rush, while Louvre Abu Dhabi offers a cultural experience, including the option to see the museum from the water.