When Norway’s King Harald V died on Friday at Oslo University Hospital, Rikshospitalet, at the age of 89, the crown passed automatically to his only son. Under Norway’s Constitution, there is no interregnum or requirement for a coronation. Crown Prince Haakon Magnus, who had stood in as regent on several occasions as his father’s health declined in recent years, became King Haakon VIII the moment his father died.

At 53, Haakon is one of Europe’s younger reigning monarchs. But his accession is not simply a generational handover in a constitutional monarchy where the king’s role is largely ceremonial. He takes the throne at a difficult moment for Norway’s royal family, which has faced sustained controversy and declining public confidence even as his father remained one of the country’s most respected public figures.

The prince who went to public school

Born Haakon Magnus on July 20, 1973, the new king had an upbringing that reflected Norway’s relatively egalitarian approach to monarchy. He attended a state primary school before moving to a private secondary school — a mix his parents, King Harald and Queen Sonja, chose so he would grow up among “ordinary” Norwegians.

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His education took him beyond Norway. After roughly three years in the Norwegian Navy, serving primarily as an officer on a torpedo boat, Haakon studied political science at the University of California, Berkeley, and later development studies/international politics at the London School of Economics.

Outside palace life, Haakon developed an early passion for music and surfing. He has said that had he not been born into royalty, he might have pursued life as a professional surfer on the World Tour.

Over the years, the prince increasingly became the monarchy’s working face. He became Crown Prince at just 17, gradually taking on a larger share of royal duties as his father aged — giving him more than three decades of preparation for the role, including periods as regent, before it became permanently his.

A marriage that changed Norway’s royal conversation

Haakon’s personal life brought some of the biggest challenges of his time as crown prince.

He met Mette-Marit Tjessem Høiby at a bar during a music festival in Kristiansand in 1999. She was a commoner and a single mother — her son, Marius, was born in 1997 from a relationship before she met Haakon — and news of the relationship generated a media storm before the couple married on August 25, 2001.

Haakon’s decision to stand by the relationship was seen as a sign of a modernising monarchy, even though it initially divided public opinion; Marius, now Haakon’s stepson, holds no royal title and carries out no official duties.

Controversies surrounding the royal household have returned with far greater force in the past year. Norwegian media reported in February 2026 on Queen Mette-Marit’s past friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, dating to email exchanges between 2011 and 2014 — over a decade into her marriage.

She has since said she “deeply regrets” the friendship and the embarrassment it caused the royal family. Just months later, in June 2026, Marius Borg Høiby was convicted of rape and assault and sentenced to four years in prison; he has appealed. His mother’s own health has compounded the strain. Diagnosed with the chronic lung disease pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, Mette-Marit underwent a lung transplant in 2026, with her condition expected to limit the number of official duties she can take on in the early part of Haakon’s reign.

Haakon addressed the Epstein matter publicly in a March 2026 televised interview alongside his wife, saying marriage is “for better or for worse,” while maintaining that the legal process around his stepson must take its course.

The challenge of succeeding a beloved king

That backdrop makes Haakon’s succession particularly significant. King Harald was more than a ceremonial head of state for many Norwegians — over more than three decades on the throne, he became known for an informal manner and inclusive public speeches that helped give the monarchy a modern, broadly accessible image.

Haakon now inherits that legacy alongside a royal household facing real questions about its reputation. Public support for the monarchy, while still a majority position, has softened: 68% backed keeping it in a late-2022 Dagbladet poll, down from 81% when broadcaster NRK asked the same question in 2017 — a decline that accelerated this year as the Høiby case played out.

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In constitutional terms, Norway’s monarchy holds limited political power; the king is a symbol of the state, while executive authority rests with the elected government. But symbolic institutions run on public trust, and maintaining it may be the defining challenge of Haakon’s reign.

A new generation waits in the wings

Haakon’s accession also shifts the line of succession. His elder child, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 22, is now heir apparent and Crown Princess, in line to become Norway’s first female head of state since Queen Margrete I ruled Norway, Sweden and Denmark around the turn of the 14th century. His younger child, Prince Sverre Magnus, 20, follows her.

That order reflects a 1990 constitutional amendment giving the firstborn child precedence regardless of gender. The change was not made retroactive, however, which is why Haakon himself, though younger than his sister Princess Märtha Louise, remained first in line to the throne under the old rules rather than being displaced by her.

Norway’s royal family has no surname, so Haakon could technically have chosen another regnal name; he is widely expected to keep his own, becoming King Haakon VIII, as his father did before him.

For now, Norway has a new king whose life has been shaped by a tension familiar to modern European monarchies: how to preserve an old institution while staying visibly contemporary enough to remain relevant. The prince who once dreamed of surfing professionally now faces a considerably bigger assignment — guiding Norway’s monarchy into its next chapter while living up to the legacy of King Harald V.