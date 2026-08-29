Chermoula, gochujang, chimichurri… entering any supermarket or grocery store can be overwhelming these days. The condiment racks especially are extensive and endless; I go in with a list of condiments to replenish, and exit with the ingredients of a different exotic preparation altogether. Racks of Indian style chutneys and spice powders will be arranged right next to Korean fire sauce and gochujang paste. The traditional Bengali mustard, kasundi, can be found stacked next to a boggling array of American style sweet mustard squeeze bottles. Let me not get started on vinegars. The common white variety I have seen all my childhood is difficult to find amid apple cider, balsamic, red and white wine, rice, malt, champagne, sherry, black, coconut, cane, beer, or even pineapple and sour cherry vinegar. Phew!

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The truth is that my craving has changed five times in a span of ten minutes, and by the end of it, my palate is legitimately confused. Spoilt for choice is one way to look at it, and perhaps the most flattering too. From hummus, wasabi, varieties of chilli sauces, and flavoured cheese spreads, to mango chutneys, ginger and garlic pastes, nacho dips and barbecue and peri peri spice powders, among others — a packaged version of it is surely available in a tube or jar. The globalisation of the grocery list can be both a boon and a bane.

Worse still, as it has happened on several occasions, when I step into the store to purchase ingredients for a simple red sauce pasta, I end up leaving the store wondering why I have lost my appetite altogether.

The selection of the tastes and flavours I have at my disposal to sample is entirely too vast. Spreads, sauces and condiments line my kitchen shelves like the pantry of a MasterChef kitchen. Do many of them expire after being used just once or twice? Definitely.

Data Behind the Craving

I am not alone. As per an IMARC report, young urban shoppers are looking for exotic, strong flavours to add variety to their food. Data reveals that 44% of Indians like flavours influenced by global cuisines, while 35% consistently seek out new foods and flavours to sample. Exclusive flavours also contribute significantly, as 40% of Indians are interested in sampling them. As a result, Indian condiment companies, including Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, Weikfeild, Veeba, Craft Heinz and Capital Foods, among others, are launching new products by the day that marry traditional Indian spices with global tastes.

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Convenience Paradox

A report by Research and Markets found that urban life also encourages the use of time-saving food options, boosting demand for convenient condiments like ready-to-eat chutneys and cooking pastes. These products resonate particularly with nuclear families and working professionals who prioritise taste and convenience, the report said.

The idea is to speed past the prepping, chopping, blending and grinding process, and add everything straight into one pan — cover it, stir it, and consume it. It needs to be quick and delicious. Such is the expansion of the condiments market, the varieties offered and the demand for them that the choice of what to cook frequently turns out to be a more involved and complicated process than the cooking itself. My problem now, consequently, has gone from “what do I have the time to make today”, to “what flavours do I choose today?”