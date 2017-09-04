Donald Trump issues stern warning, says US could cut ‘all trade’ with countries trading with North Korea

The warning from US president came after North Korea detonated what it claimed was a hydrogen bomb (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a stern warning and said that Washington was considering cutting economic ties with any countries that do business with Pyongyang. “The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea,” Trump said in a tweet. The warning from US president came after North Korea detonated what it claimed was a hydrogen bomb, able to fit atop a missile. Earlier in the day, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had said that Washington DC was preparing potent new measures that could completely “cut off North Korea economically”, Press Trust of India reported.

“I’m going to draft a sanctions package and send it to the president for his strong consideration that anybody that wants to do trade or business with them will be prevented from doing trade or business with us,” Mnuchin said on “Fox News Sunday.” As per PTI, US’ burden of sanctions, as described by Trump and Mnuchin would fall heavily on China, which is Pyongyang’s sole major ally and buys about 90 percent of North Korean exports. Earlier too, Trump has repeatedly insisted China to make efforts so that Pyongyang stops its nuclear and missile development.

Lashing out at North Korea, Trump earlier tweeted that North Korea is “a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success.” Earlier, Trump said “we’ll see” when asked whether the United States would attack North Korea as he left a church service, Reuters reports. Sending shockwaves across the world, North Korea claims that it had successfully tested an advanced hydrogen bomb for a long-range missile on Sunday, setting off a man-made earthquake near the test site.

Reacting to the development, Trump said on Twitter, “South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!”