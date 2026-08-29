North Western Railway has stepped up train capacity on several routes, adding 148 coaches to 55 pairs of services along with a set of special trains, some of which will continue to operate over the coming weeks.

The arrangement were announced around Raksha Bandhan to cater to cater passenger travel demand. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), North Western Railway stated the additional coaches and special services were aimed at providing passengers with “smooth and convenient” journeys.

The schedule shared by the railway shows that multiple special services have upcoming trips from August 29 onwards. Some of them will operate on selected dates, others will continue through September and November, with the Sikar-Prayagraj service slated until December 1.

Which special trains can passengers take?

Passengers travelling between Prayagraj and Sikar have a longer-running weekly option. Train No. 04161 Prayagraj-Sikar is scheduled from August 10 to November 30, with 17 trips. Train No. 04162 Sikar-Prayagraj operates from August 11 to December 1, also with 17 trips.

Another weekly pair interlinks Sabarmati and Lal Kaun. Train No. 05343 Sabramti-Lal Kuan will function from September 3 to November 26 whereas Train no. 05344 Lal-Kaun Sabarmati will operate from September 2 to November 25. Both are slated for 13 trips each.

Passengers travelling between Madar and Narnaul have daily special services. Train Nos 09639 Madar-Narnaul and 09640 Narnaul-Madar are slated to run until September 24, with 41 trips each.

Ringas passengers: Check key dates

Train No. 09715 Ringas-Rewari has upcoming services on August 29, and 30 and September 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 19, 20 and 22. The railway post also lists a total of 12 trips for the service, including the earlier August 22 and 23 journeys.

Train No. 09716 Rewari-Ringas has upcoming trips on August 30 and 31 and September 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 20, 21 and 23. It also listed for 12 trips in total, including its earlier 23 and 24 services.

Train Nos. 09717 Rewari-Phulera and 09718 Phulera-Rewari will run from August 29 to 31 and September 4 to 7, with seven trips each.

One-trip specials: Check dates

Several one-trip special services are also part of the schedule:

Train No. Route Date 09709 Khatu Shyamji-Howrah August 29 09710 Howrah-Khatu Shyamji August 31 04815 Jodhpur-Chennai Beach August 29 04816 MGR Chennai Central-Jodhpur September 1 04703 Hisar-Khadki August 29 04704 Khadki-Hisar August 30

The railway post also lists Train No. 04415 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Ringas, which was scheduled to operate on August 27 and 28, with two trips.

In the return direction, Train No. 04416 Ringas-Delhi Sarai Rohilla was scheduled for August 28 and August 29, also with two trips.

148 extra coaches added to 55 train pairs

Besides operating the special trains listed in the schedule, North Western Railway said 148 additional coaches have been added to 55 pairs of train services.

The railway said these arrangements were made for passenger convenience and to provide a smooth and convenient rail journey.

With several of the special services continuing beyond the Raksha Bandhan period, passengers can check the applicable dates for their routes while planning journeys over the coming weeks.