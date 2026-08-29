Pakistan‘s power crisis has deepened, with electricity generation falling at multiple plants and the countrywide supply gap crossing 4,000 megawatts, triggering longer and more frequent power cuts across several regions. The impact has been particularly visible in Lahore and other parts of Punjab, where consumers are reportedly facing between two and three hours of load-shedding.

Shortfall crosses 4,000 MW as multiple plants falter

ARY News, citing sources within the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), reported that power generation has fallen at multiple plants, widening the gap between electricity demand and available supply. The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), which supplies electricity to Lahore and surrounding areas, is currently dealing with a shortfall of more than 1,200 MW, according to the report.

The report attributed part of the prolonged outages in LESCO’s service area to repeated tripping incidents affecting the electricity network, disruptions that have added further pressure to an already strained grid.

Delayed RLNG supplies could worsen the crunch

Compounding the crisis, an RLNG (re-gasified liquefied natural gas) vessel carrying fuel reportedly failed to reach its destination in Pakistan, raising fears that existing gas supply difficulties could deepen and further restrict power generation.

Higher electricity bills add to consumer pressure

The worsening supply situation comes shortly after another blow for electricity consumers. On 7 August, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved a nationwide increase of PKR 0.75 per unit under the monthly fuel cost adjustment mechanism for June, ARY News reported. The increase applies across Pakistan and also to K-Electric, which serves Karachi, with the adjustment reflected in August electricity bills.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had sought a steeper increase of PKR 1.20 per unit for June. NEPRA’s approved hike was therefore roughly 63 per cent of what the CPPA had requested. This tariff adjustment is separate from the Punjab-specific generation shortfall, but together the two developments underline the double pressure facing consumers: higher electricity costs even as power availability remains unreliable.

A power crisis that has returned repeatedly in 2026

This is not the first time Pakistan’s electricity system has come under severe pressure this year. In mid-April, Pakistan’s Ministry of Energy (Power Division) said a sharp decline in hydropower generation had created an estimated shortfall of around 4,500 MW during peak hours.

A ministry spokesperson during a press conference had said hydropower output had fallen by nearly 1,991 MW overnight, forcing distribution companies to extend load management beyond what had been announced, attributing the decline to lower water releases from reservoirs amid reduced provincial demand and the crop harvesting season.

The ministry said at the time it expected the situation to improve with increased water releases and better RLNG availability.

The recurrence of large electricity shortfalls within months underscores the structural challenge facing Pakistan’s power sector: a generation base dependent on hydropower and gas-based plants that remain vulnerable to seasonal water shortages, geopolitical fuel disruptions and transmission faults alike.