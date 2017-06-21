Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi likely to visit Pakistan on June 24

Wang will hold talks with Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Dunya TV reported. (Reuters)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to arrive here on Saturday to hold talks with the top Pakistani leaders and then leave for Afghanistan, in an effort to defuse tensions between the two neighbours. Wang will hold talks with Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Dunya TV reported. “The visit is aimed at defusing tensions between the two neighbours,” the channel said.

Citing sources in the foreign ministry, the channel said all bilateral efforts to normalise relations in the past have yielded no output and interference of third party seems mandatory to fill the void. It is pertinent here to mention that Pak-Afghan rift have deepened further after the Afghan government put blame of the recent attack in Kabul’s diplomatic area on Pakistan. So far the Foreign Office has not commented on the visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister.