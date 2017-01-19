Hot! Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel on fire in the Late Late Show with James Corden

Deepika Padukone made her debut on US talk shows with Ellen DeGeneres and now, she's ready to go on the Late Late Show with James Corden. The bonus of this interview is that she'll be accompanied by her xXx: Return Of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel. Deepika was clearly looking forward to the experience as she detailed every minute of it on social media. Check out the pics of the two actors filming the show: (Facebook)

Deepika's style remained flawless as always. Keeping her makeup to a minimal, she looked absolutely stunning and natural on the show. (Twitter)

Going for a monochrome outfit with an adorable bow around the collar, Deepika looked like she'd walked out of a vintage photoshoot. The actress wore high waisted pants which accentuated her height. (Instagram)

Vin Diesel and Deepika seemed to have a blast as they got a bad case of the giggles where he couldn't stop laughing. The chemistry between these two actors makes us hope that they do a number of movies together. (Twitter)

Everyone is allowed to goof off, but only Deepika can look so cute when she pulls a funny face. This candid shot of James, Vin and Deepika makes us all the more excited for the show. (Twitter)