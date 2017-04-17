15 stunning images of Railways’ ‘Vistadome’ glass-roofed train with rotating chairs; Prabhu aims at Europe like experience in India!

Soon you can zip through Visakhapatnam's Araku valley in a train enjoying the beautiful scenery - not only gasping at the window view - but also the breathtaking view that the 'glass ceiling' of the coach would provide! In a first of its kind initiative of the Indian Railways, Suresh Prabhu has flagged off the trial run of a see-through Vistadome coach. Curious to know more about this interesting move? Click through to check out some interesting facts (the coach has rotating seats!) and scintillating images:

The new coach has been introduced on the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train. The coach will provide a clear view of the breath-taking Anantagiri ghat section, Lambasingi, Borra caves and the tunnels along the route, says Railways.

Manufactured at a cost of Rs 3.38 crore, the new 40-seat glass ceiling coaches are part of Indian Railways latest drive to up tourism.

The coach that has been manufactured by ICF. Two more glass ceiling coaches will be ready in the coming months and these will be attached to trains in Jammu and Kashmir valley and North-East.

The coach also has a mini pantry and service station with aircraft-type food trolley, mini refrigerator, racks for cutlery and crockery.

The toilets have ceramic tiles. The coach also has a wide side door for physically challenged persons.

It has large glass windows that are 2200*1250 mm wide. The windows come equipped with roller blinds.

The coach is equipped with modular AC ducting and has a 'sleek' roof mounted package unit for air conditioning.

As the images suggest, the coach has passenger information and entertainment system with LCD screens.

The ceiling windows can be turned opaque when required, but are otherwise meant to be transparent to provide passengers with a great view.

The coach boasts of features such as LED lights, multi-tier luggage rack near the doorway and electrically operated automatic sliding doors for compartment entry.

These seats have a reclining system and the foot rest is also rotating.

As mentioned earlier, one of the unique features of the new air-conditioned coach is that its twin seats can be rotated 360 degrees to make for a better view for passengers.

The coach has a single large size look out observation window at the lounge for a panoramic view.