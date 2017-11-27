Are you LIC policy holder? Your money may be lost if you don’t read this important notice

It’s a must-read news for people who have LIC policy. (Photo from LIC Twitter)

It’s a must-read news for people who have LIC policy. Reading this may save you from a big loss. LIC of India has issued an important notification regarding linking of Aadhaar number with your LIC policy through SMS. The notice by LIC has been issued so as to save their customers from fraudulent activities so that people can save their hard-earned money which they have saved for future and important purposes. So, what is the information and guidelines which have been issued by LIC of India for its policy holders? Here are the full details of the notice shared by LIC of India:-

“Notice – Regarding linking of Aadhaar Number through SMS

-Our attention is drawn to some messages circulated in social media with our Emblem and logo asking policy holders to link their Aadhaar number by sending SMS to designated number.

-LIC of India informs the public and policy holders that no such message has been sent by LIC.

-Also, no facility to link Aadhaar number to policies is available through SMS in LIC.

-As and when LIC will enable linking of Aadhaar number with policies through SMS, our website will be duly updated of this option

-LIC policy holders are cautioned to check with LIC offices before sharing personal information.”

Linkage of Aadhaar number with insurance policies

Earlier, Regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA) had said that linkage of Aadhaar number with insurance policies is mandatory and asked insurers to comply with the statutory norms. “The Authority clarifies that, linkage of Aadhaar number to insurance policies is mandatory under the Prevention of Money Laundering (Maintenance of Records) Second Amendment Rules, 2017,” the IRDA had said.

The government had in June had notified the Prevention of Money Laundering (Maintenance of Records) Second Amendment Rules, 2017, making Aaadhar and PAN/Form 60 mandatory for availing financial services including insurance and also for linking the existing policies with the same.

In a communication to all life and general insurance companies, IRDA had said that the rules have statutory force and as such, they have to implement them without awaiting further instructions.

So, stay safe, do not respond to any unsolicited emails, SMSes that can lead to a big loss for you and your family.