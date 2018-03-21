How to lose weight? This study gives the perfect solution to get rid of obesity

Jakubowicz conducted a study along with her colleagues on 11 women and 18 men, with an average age of 69 years, who were obese and suffered from type 2 diabetes and were also being treated with insulin. (Reuters)

In a recent study, it was noted that obese people and patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes should maintain a proper meal schedule that includes a high-energy breakfast which promotes weight loss, helps in improving diabetes and reduces the human body’s need for insulin. Lead author of the Tel Aviv University, Daniela Jakubowicz said that meal schedule which is inclusive of a king-size breakfast, an average lunch and a small dinner showed healthier effects on the human body as compared to the traditional meal schedule of six small meals throughout the day. The study observed that the positive effects of the big breakfast theory were weight loss, reduced hunger, and better diabetes control while using lesser insulin, reported news agency ANI. Jakubowicz said that it was more important for us to observe when and how frequent we ate rather than observing what and how many calories we ate. The metabolism of the human body changed throughout the day. Hence, even a slice of bread eaten at the time of breakfast lead to lower glucose levels and was less fattening than the same slice of bread being consumed in the evening.

Jakubowicz conducted a study along with her colleagues on 11 women and 18 men, with an average age of 69 years, who were obese and suffered from type 2 diabetes and were also being treated with insulin. The surveyees were randomly assigned to eat either of two different weight-loss diets, that contained an equal number of daily calories, for three months. One group was named Bdiet, that ate three meals which included a large breakfast, a medium-sized lunch, and a small dinner. The other group was named 6Mdiet that ate the traditional diet for diabetes and weight loss which included six small meals evenly spaced throughout the day inclusive of three snacks. During the first two weeks, the overall glucose levels of the patients were noted for 14 days at baseline and at the end of the study by continuous glucose monitoring (CGM).

The study concluded with the following results:

1. At the end of three months, patients of the Bdiet group had lost 5 kilograms, while patients from the 6Mdiet group had gained 1.4 kilograms.

2. The fasting glucose levels decreased at a higher level for the Bdiet group patients as compared to the 6Mdiet group for whom the fasting glucose level decreased at a relatively low level.

3. The overall mean glucose levels too decreased faster in the patients of the Bdiet group than the patients of the 6Mdiet group.

4. The mean glucose levels during sleep dropped only for the patients of the Bdiet group but not for the patients of the 6Mdiet group.

5. The craving for carbohydrates and hunger pangs decreased significantly for the patients in Bdiet group but instead, it increased for the patients in the 6Mdiet group.

6. A significant reduction of overall glycemia was observed in the patients of the Bdiet group at the end of merely 14 days, even when the patient had the same weight as at baseline.

Finally, the study suggested that before even considering on losing weight, obese and diabetic patients should change their meal timing which would itself have a quicker effect on balancing their glucose level and it would further improve by the important weight loss found in the 3M diet. The study was at ENDO 2018 which was the 100th annual meeting of the Endocrine Society in Chicago, Illinois.