UPSC Recruitment 2018: Jobs Alerts! Fresh vacancies announced, apply for these posts at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Recruitment 2018: UPSC or Union Public Service Commission has issued a fresh notification for various posts on its official website. The vacancy is for top jobs, for the post of Assistant Director Safety. The other posts for which the job has been listed is ‘Translator.’ The interested candidates who are looking to grab the opportunity may log on to upsconline.nic.in. However, before you file your name for the post, you need to keep a few things in mind. One of the most important things to consider is that the last date: if you are interested you should hurry up as the last date apply is March 15, 2018.

Meanwhile, a couple of days back on March 6, the application process for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)’s Civil Services examination 2018 ended.

For the post of Assistant Director Safety, as many as 5 positions can be taken. However, there is only one post/job opening for the post of Translator. For candidates experienced in Chemical and wish to apply for the Assistant Director Safety post, there is just one opening, same is the case with candidates have the Electrical education background. However, for the post of Assistant Director Safety in the Mechanical as many as 3 positions that are needed to be filled.

IMPORTANT: Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Director Safety

For the post of Assistant Director Safety (Chemical), the interested candidate need to have a degree in Chemical Engineering from a recognized University. Similar is the case for the candidates interested in the position of Assistant Director Safety (Electrical) but they need to have a degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University. For the people interested in Assistant Director Safety (Mechanical), they need to have a degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University.

For the post of Translator, the interested candidate need to have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University in the Foreign Language concerned (TIBETAN) with English as a subject. The candidates with Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with English as a subject and have a diploma in a foreign language can also apply.

Age Limit for Assistant Director Safety and Translator

Translator – 35 years

Assistant Director Safety, Mechanical – 35 years

Assistant Director Safety, Chemical – 38 years

Assistant Director Safety, Electrical – 40 years