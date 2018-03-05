In a first for IIM Amritsar, second year student bags whopping Rs 54 lakh package

IIM Amritsar Placement 2018: The student who was offered the Rs 54 lakh package is a second year MBA student who was pursuing Marketing as his specialization.

IIM Amritsar Placement 2018: For the first time, a second year student at the Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar has bagged a pay package of whopping Rs 54 lakhs. This placement was part of the varsity’s final placement session for 2016-18 session students. As reported by Times of India, this is the highest package that has ever been offered to a student at IIM Amritsar. The report stated that this package is three times higher than the Institutes previous highest package that was awarded to a student. The student who was offered the Rs 54 lakh package is a second year Masters in Business Administration (MBA) student who was pursuing Marketing as his specialization from the top B-school.

Prof Arun Kaushik, the chairperson of the placement cell at IIM Amritsar said that the offer was made to Abdul Qadir by the Tolaram Group, headquatered in Singapore. Qadir hails from Ahmedabad in Gujarat and was pursuing his MBA from IIM Amritsar.

While the Tolaram Group has made the highest placement offer this year, ICICI Lombard held the record highest salary offer of Rs 18 lakh at the institute until now. The placement session will continue at the IIM Amritsar campus for another couple of days, however, the last date of this session is still not known.

While talking about his achivement, Abdul Qadir told Times of India that it is a great opportunity for him. While Qadir did not wanted to reveal much about his placement, he stated how thrilled he was to receive the offer. He described his stay at IIM Amritsar fantastic and added that the faculty, administration and fellow students at the campus were very cooperative.