Retirement is not only about building a steady income for the rest of your life but also about bringing financial peace of mind. But what if you’re still paying EMIs on your home loan?

While repaying your home loan will make you debt-free, a reverse mortgage can help senior citizens to convert their property’s value into a regular income stream without requiring monthly EMIs.

However, each option comes with its pros and cons, eligibility conditions, and requirements, but the decision depends on different factors. So, should you repay your existing home loan or consider a reverse mortgage after retirement? Let’s find the answer here.

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What is a reverse mortgage?

Unlike a regular home loan, where the borrower pays EMIs, a reverse mortgage enables the homeowner to receive periodic payouts or a lump sum against the property’s value while continuing to live in the house.

The loan is generally settled after the borrower and spouse permanently vacate the property or pass away. Legal heirs can repay the outstanding dues and retain the property, or the property may be sold to recover the loan, with any surplus passed on to them.

The biggest advantage is improved cash flow without losing ownership of the home. The additional income can help meet household expenses, medical costs, or other retirement needs and maintain their lifestyle.

However, the loan amount depends on the property’s value, the borrower’s age, and the lender’s assessment. It should therefore be viewed as a supplement to retirement income rather than a replacement.

A reverse mortgage works best as an additional source of income rather than your only source of retirement income. Since interest keeps getting added to the loan, the outstanding amount increases over time.

You must also continue to maintain the property and meet the lender’s conditions. Because the loan can reduce the value of the property passed on to your legal heirs, it is a good idea to discuss the decision with your family before opting for one.

Repay your home loan or opt for a reverse mortgage?

The two options are meant for different situations. You should evaluate both options in the context of your retirement income, outstanding loan liability, liquidity needs and financial goals.

“If you have enough retirement savings even after setting aside money for future expenses and emergencies, repaying your home loan before retirement can reduce your monthly financial burden. However, avoid using your entire retirement corpus just to become debt-free. A reverse mortgage, on the other hand, is meant for senior citizens who already own their home and need extra income in retirement without selling it,” recommended Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.

Home loan allows tax benefits under the old tax regime, including deductions up to Rs 2 lakh on interest under Section 24(b) and up to Rs 1.5 lakh on principal repayment under Section 80C.

If you want to continue availing home loan tax benefits, do note that these deductions are generally more valuable during the initial years of the loan tenure, when the interest component of the EMI is relatively higher. You should also analyse if these benefits are still meaningful post-retirement.

If the EMI would remain affordable for you with a stable post-retirement income, continuing with the existing home loan may be a suitable option. Liquidating long-term investments to prepay your home loan can reduce future cash flows and retirement savings.

However, if your home loan EMI is expected to become a financial burden after retirement, prepaying or foreclosing the home loan using available retirement benefits or surplus savings can help reduce your fixed monthly obligations and improve long-term financial stability. You should also compare the effective cost of the home loan against the post-tax returns expected from your investments before deciding to prepay.

“A Reverse Mortgage Loan (RML) is an option for those who can prepay the home loan and use the property to generate fixed income for 15-20 years. It is usually beneficial for homeowners with restricted cash flows. The decision to foreclose your home loan and then opt for an RML should primarily be based on cash-flow requirements, borrowing costs and returns on the investments. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach, and the right decision would depend on your priorities to either manage liquidity by generating regular income or reduce debt obligations,” recommended Ratan Chaudhary, Head of Home Loans, Paisabazaar.

Rather than making a decision based on emotions or the desire to become debt-free, retirees should first assess whether their retirement income will comfortably meet future expenses.

The right choice depends on your retirement savings, regular income, and overall financial situation.

A well-planned retirement is one where cash flows remain stable, healthcare needs are adequately provided for, and financial security is not compromised.

Conclusion

Many retirees focus on their current financial situation and don’t realise their needs may change over the years.

Before making a decision, retirees need to look beyond the need for a loan and consider their entire financial picture.

You need to consider monthly expenses, inflation, health costs, current savings, family responsibilities, and regular income.

The ultimate goal should be to make retirement financially comfortable, not just becoming debt-free.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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