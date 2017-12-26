IBPS Clerk result 2017: Prelims scores to be declared soon, mains exam to be held in January, check ibps.in

IBPS Clerk result 2017: The results of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to soon announce the results of the preliminary Common Written Exam (CWE) for the recruitment of Clerks in participating organisations.

IBPS Clerk result 2017: The results of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to soon announce the results of the preliminary Common Written Exam (CWE) for the recruitment of Clerks in participating organisations. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of IBPS to check their results at ibps.in once they have been released. IBPS had conducted the preliminary examination for clerk recruitment from December 2 this year and the Clerk online main examination will be held on January 21, 2018. The preliminary exam was conducted on December 2, 3, 9 and 10 and the results for the same will be announced soon as the candidates who successfully qualify this exam will further be invited to appear for the mains examination in January after which IBPS will make the final selection.

Over 19 banks and organisations are taking part in the recruitment process of IBPS. The preliminary exam had a total of three sections- English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability which had a total of 100 questions that will be marked out of 100. A total of 60 minutes were given to the candidates to complete the test.

IBPS Clerk result 2017: Follow the steps mentioned below to check your result-

Step 1: Visit ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘CWE Clerical’

Step 3: Now click on ‘online preliminary exam result status for Clerical Cadre VII’

Step 4: Enter registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format

Step 5: Enter captcha code

Step 6: Press enter

Step 7: Check result and take a print of the same for future

IBPS Clerk Mains Examination: