Who is Salil S Parekh? Meet the man who replaced Vishal Sikka; 10 facts to know about new Infosys MD and CEO

Salil Satish Parekh was appointed as new CEO and MD of Infosys.(You Tube/ screen shot)

Salil Satish Parekh was appointed as new CEO and MD of Infosys for a period of five years effective from January 2, 2018 on Saturday afternoon. Parekh will be replacing company’s interim CEO U B Pravin Rao who took charge after the resignation of Vishal Sikka, earlier this year. The chairman of the Infosys board, Nandan Nilekani, said, “We are delighted to have Salil joining as the CEO and MD of Infosys. He has nearly three decades of global experience in the IT services industry. He has a strong track record of executing business turnarounds and managing very successful acquisitions.” Nilekani added that, “The Board believes that he is the right person to lead Infosys at this transformative time in our industry. The Board is also grateful to Pravin for his leadership during this period of transition.” Parekh had earlier worked as an executive at consultancy firm Capgemini. A statement from Infosys has stated that interim CEO Pravin Rao will be re-designated as the chief operating officer of the company. In case you are wondering who is Salil S Parekh, here are 10 facts you should know:

1. Salil Satish Parekh has been Head of Cloud Infrastructure Services, Sogeti and Cloud Services and Head of Asia-Pacific, North America and the United Kingdom at Capgemini since October 22, 2016.

2. He was also serving as the Member of Group Management Board at Capgemini.

3. Parekh has pursued Master of Engineering degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University, and a Bachelor of Technology degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

4. He had been associated with Capgemini Parekh for over 25 years now. He joined the company in the year 1992.

5. Parekh has also been a partner with Ernst & Young, for 7 years and 10 months, as per his Linked in profile.

6. Before he became Deputy CEO of Capgemini, he was the CEO Application Services Strategic Business Unit (SBU) of Capgemini that includes North America, United Kingdom, the Financial Services (FS) business unit globally, and local business units in India and Australia.

7. Services Strategic Business Unit (SBU), headed by Parekh then, spans across 12 countries and has over 27,000 employees. Salil is also a member of the Group’s Operations Committee.

8. Parekh has also worked with giants in the Financial Services industry like Goldman Sachs, J. P. Morgan Chase, and Merrill Lynch.

9. Parekh has also worked in other sectors like Life Sciences– Johnson & Johnson, Retail — Marks & Spencer’s, and Manufacturing — Hewlett Packard, Lafarge, and Phillips.

10. As per the initial media reports, Parekh’s appointment was made on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee which concluded its global search for a CEO & MD of Infosys on Saturday.