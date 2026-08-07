Enterprise AI startup Wonderful on Friday announced its India entry with plans to open a Mumbai office and hire an initial 150 Forward Deployed Engineers (FDE), targeting large enterprises that are moving from AI pilots to production deployments.

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The Amsterdam-headquartered company said hiring is already underway across go-to-market, deployment strategy and FDE roles. These engineers will work alongside customers to build, deploy and continuously improve AI agents across enterprise functions. The company expects the India team to expand to a few hundred FDEs within a year and eventually scale to thousands as demand grows.

“India has shown the biggest appetite for building AI among the more than 30 countries where we have expanded over the past year,” Roey Lalazar, chief technology officer at Wonderful, told Fe. “We will start with 150 FDEs in the near future, but as we scale, this could potentially run into thousands.”