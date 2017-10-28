Vodafone offers 1GB data per day, unlimited calling for 28 days at just Rs 177

Vodafone offers 1GB mobile data per day along with unlimited free calling for 28 days. (Source: PTI)

In order to take on the other big players like Jio and Airtel, Vodafone has come up with a new plan. Under this plan, Vodafone offers 1GB mobile data per day along with unlimited free calling for 28 days. This new Vodafone offer is priced at Rs 177. The offer is applicable for both existing as well as MNP (mobile number portability) customers. Interestingly, Reliance Jio doesn’t have a plan with a validity of 28 days. It offers 1GB data per day and unlimited free calling for 70 days for a recharge of Rs 399. Apart from this the users also have to pay Rs 99 as the Jio prime membership.

Meanwhile, Vodafone also introduced a Rs 496 plan for the pre-paid customers. In this plan, Vodafone offers unlimited local & STD calls, free national roaming (outgoing & incoming) and 1GB data per day for the first Recharge of Rs 496 for 84 days. This plan is aimed at people with heavy internet usage. When it comes to network offers, 84 days is essentially 3 months going by the 28-day cycle. Currently, both the deals are available in Delhi and NCR regions only.

Speaking about the new offer, Alok Verma, Business Head, Delhi and NCR, Vodafone India, said, “The Rs 177 and Rs 496 First Recharges are very attractive offers for pre-paid customers wanting to switch over to Vodafone SuperNet.” In another plan priced at Rs 399, Vodafone offers 90GB 4G data for six months along with unlimited local and STD calls. Notably, Vodafone users can avail this offer by recharging with Rs 399. The users will have an option to use the 90GB data in just one day or they can use it over the next 6 months.

Other offers from Vodafone include a Rs 149 recharge which provides 575MB data for 28 days. Users will be charged post exhaustion of 575MB. Another Rs 257 pack gives 2GB data along with local and STD calls. If you recharge with Rs 348 on your Vodafone number, you will get 1GB data per day for 28 days along with unlimited local, STD calls.