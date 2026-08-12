To improve connectivity between Kota and Jhalawar, ease traffic movement around Mukundra and make travel along the corridor smoother, a new four-lane bypass is planned on the Kota-Jhalawar section of National Highway -52 in Rajasthan.

The Mukundra Bypass is estimated to cost ₹376.85 crore and will be developed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

The project has now moved closer to the construction stage, with the tender floated for the four-laning of the bypass. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), through the Rajasthan State PWD, has invited bids from eligible contractors for carrying out the work.

Land Acquisition process already started

The bypass project has already seen progress on the land acquisition side. The Central Government issued a notification in July 2025 for acquiring land required for construction of the four-lane Mukundra Bypass on the Kota-Jhalawar section of NH-52 in Kota district.

The latest tender marks another step towards taking the project from planning and land-related work to actual construction.

Two-Year construction timeline

As per the tender conditions, the selected contractor will have two years to complete the four-laning work. This will be followed by a five-year maintenance period, during which the contractor will be responsible for maintaining the completed road.

With land acquisition already initiated and the construction tender now floated, the project has moved closer to the execution stage. The next major step will be the selection of a contractor and commencement of work on the ground.

What the Bypass could mean for traffic?

The Mukundra Bypass is expected to improve the overall efficiency of NH-52 between Kota and Jhalawar. The four-lane configuration will provide greater road capacity and support the movement of different types of vehicles along the corridor.

For freight operators, an improved highway route can help make goods movement more predictable. For regular road users, the bypass could offer a smoother alternative for travelling through the Mukundra section.