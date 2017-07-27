Uber India market share jumped to 50 pct in January-June period; Ola at 44 pct

Other taxi service providers, including Ixigo Cabs, grabbed 4.5% share of the market, followed by Meru Cabs at just 1.3%. (Image: Reuters)

US-based online cab aggregrator Uber grew its market share in the six months to June at 50% as rival Ola Cabs had a share of 44.2%, data from a research by KalaGato Pte show. The shares are based on app downloads in 60 cities, including the top 10 metros besides Tier 1 and 2 cities. Other taxi service providers, including Ixigo Cabs, grabbed 4.5% share of the market, followed by Meru Cabs at just 1.3%.

According to the data, Ola was racing ahead in January and February at 51.8% and 48.1% market share, respectively. However, the Indian start-up lost out to its American rival in March, which grabbed 48.9% share. Ola’s market share stood at 45.2% in March.

Also, during the period, average number of rides per customer stood at 2.95 in case of Ola as Uber witnessed a surge in repeat rides at 4.38. Moreover, the data reveal that in terms of ride amount, 40.9% consumers who used Uber’s services paid less than Rs 100, while 22.8% paid in the range of Rs 100-Rs 150. Further, 5.4% customers paid ride amount ranging between Rs 250-Rs 300. While 12.5% of Uber’s riders paid more than Rs 300 as ride amount.

In case of Ola, 15.8% customers paid more than Rs 300 as ride amount, while 31.4% riders paid less than Rs 100. Also, 15% users paid in the range of Rs 150-Rs 200 as ride amount.