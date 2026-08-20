Amway India Enterprises, Apis India, Emami, Bonn Biscuits, Juza Foods and Masterchow Foods are among five food business operator (FBOs) which have taken corrective action following intervention by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) over the use of “100%” claims on food products.

Bonn Biscuits removed a “100%” claim from an advertisement for Bonn Cummin Flavor Jeera Bite Biscuits from its website following FSSAI intervention. Apis India and Emami, which sell Zhandu Honey, also took corrective action after the regulator flagged the claim “100% Honey” on their products.

Amway India also voluntarily removed “100%” from the packaging and promotional material for Amway Persona 100% Pure Coconut Oil. The company also said old stock had been discontinued from sales channels, while a “progressive packaging” is being rolled out from September-October 2026, according to FSSAI.

Juza Foods, based out of Kerala, was found using multiple “100%” claims on baby food products, including “100% Ragi”, “100% Vegan” and “100% Clean Ingredients”. FSSAI said the company acknowledged the violations and agreed to remove the claims. Its selling website was also shut down pending rectification.

Another company, Masterchow Foods, removed the “100%” claim from its Ramen Noodle product after FSSAI intervention. The regulator said the product also carried a “100% Natural” claim, while the use of “Natural” on a composite food was not in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018.

The action comes after FSSAI asked food businesses to stop using “100%” on food labels, packaging and promotional material. The regulator had said the term is not defined under the food safety law and could create a false impression of absolute purity or superiority.

Under the 2018 regulations, food claims are required to be truthful, unambiguous, meaningful and not misleading.