SYSKA SONIC LED BULB: Lighting never sounded this good

The smart bulb revolution began a few years back when companies started making bulbs that you can control with a phone app. Homegrown Syska LED Lights is showing us another way to a smarter home. It has brought in a new innovation —Sonic LED Bulb. As the name suggests, it is an adaptive LED light bulb with a wireless speaker built in, so you can have great, seamless audio anywhere you can install the bulb —in the living room or even at your work place. In simple terms, this creation indeed lets you stay light years ahead! It retails for R2,999.

The Sonic LED Bulb is an extension of the company’s Smart Light Series. Basically, the R&D folks at Syska LED Lights have combined two conventional technologies (light and sound) to build one convenient gadget. A hybrid mixture of an energy saving LED light bulb and Bluetooth speaker, it harmonises the essence of light with the melody of music. This 5W bulb delivers comfortable, non-flickering white light equivalent up to 400 lumens, with no harsh glares or eye-fatigue for maximum productivity and with a lifespan of 25,000 hours. Company officials inform that with this bulb, you get to save up to 70% on your energy bill.

In the package, you’ll get the LED bulb, E27 socket chord and a much-needed user manual. To get started, one can download the mobile application for this app-controlled music bulb, with the QR code given on the packaging or from Google Play store by searching for Syska Sonic LED. Easy to install, the bulb fits right into the standard E27 Base. To give you maximum portability, the bulb comes with a pendent light bulb holder that allows you to hang the bulb easily.

The Syska Sonic LED can be operated remotely via mobile phone app (iOS or Android). I synced the bulb with my better half’s iPhone 6 Plus. Turn on the power switch. Go to Bluetooth setting of your device, search and pair “Smart Bulb” to connect. Open the music software in your device, Syska Sonic LED will bring you to a fantastic music tour. Besides illumination, this LED bulb gives crisp, room filling, high quality music too.

Basically, you can acquire complete control over your music and light with the user friendly Syska Sonic LED mobile app. It establishes a seamless Bluetooth connectivity with the bulb, giving you complete control over the gadget. You can change colour and songs; adjust brightness and more without moving a muscle.

You can utilise the gadget to its fullest with its sleep and camera mode. Additionally, you can also set the bulb to adjust its colours according to the image you have clicked with its camera mode.

My takeaways: The Syska Sonic LED is easy to install and operate, it turns to brightness brightly, and best of all, it plays decent music from a mobile device. Highly recommended for those who like to flaunt their latest gadgets around.

Estimated street price: R2,999